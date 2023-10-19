Tony Award winner Ben Vereen joins Porchlight Music Theatre’s artistic advisory board

Porchlight Music Theatre added an exciting bit Broadway style to its standing in the musical theater world with the announcement Thursday that Tony Award-winning actor Ben Vereen would be joining its artistic advisory board.

In the volunteer position, Vereen will offer feedback on the theater’s vision and plans and in many ways function as an ambassador for the theater, as well as share connections in the industry and “the prestige that his name brings,” Porchlight Artistic Director Michael Weber said.

Vereen has extensive experience on Broadway, including his role in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which earned him Tony Award nomination in 1972, and as the star of “Pippin,” which earned him a Tony Award in 1973. On television he most notably starred as ‘Chicken’ George Moore in Alex Haley’s landmark TV miniseries “Roots,” for which he received an Emmy nomination in 1977.

“He has a wealth of knowledge and opinions,” Weber said.

The theater held a ceremony in September honoring Vereen with an ICON award for making a significant contribution to musical theater in the United States.

This will be his first foray into working with Porchlight for Vereen, who lives in Los Angeles.

“He’s had an extraordinary career dating to the ’60s when he was Sammy Davis Jr.’s understudy on Broadway,” Weber said.

Now in its 27th season, Porchlight Music Theatre makes its home at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in the Gold Coast. It also presents performances in neighborhoods across the city.

