Thursday, October 19, 2023
Rockhopper penguin chick at Shedd Aquarium joins full colony, takes first swim

The next important milestone will be determining the sex of the chick, the aquarium said, then it can get a name.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Shedd Aquarium’s newest rockhopper penguin looks out over the water.

Shedd Aquarium’s newest rockhopper penguin has taken its first swim and joined the larger penguin colony. Its new waterproof feathers help it glide through the water.

Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium

They grow up so fast, don’t they?

Shedd Aquarium’s newest rockhopper penguin took its first swim and has officially joined the full penguin colony.

The chick, hatched in June, tested the waters in smaller habitats behind the scenes before taking the plunge, the aquarium said Thursday.

The next important milestone will be determining the sex of the chick, the aquarium said, then it can finally get a name.  

When it hatched, the chick weighed almost 2 pounds and now weighs a little more than 4 pounds, according to the aquarium, and is between 1 and 1.5 feet tall. It’s very close in appearance to an adult rockhopper, but still doesn’t sport the species’ distinctive yellow eyebrow feathers.

A small rockhopper penguin looks at the camera while raising its fins.

This year, Shedd Aquarium is placing emphasis on breeding rockhopper penguins because they are underrepresented.

Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium

When it was born June 15 to parents Edward and Annie, the chick was the aquarium’s first baby rockhopper penguin in eight years.

Edward and Annie are aquarium stars in their own right. The penguins are featured in the aquarium’s field trip videos, which show the couple roaming through various exhibits. They are also subjects of their own children’s book.

The aquarium has two species of penguins on exhibit, rockhoppers and Magellanic penguins. Both species have experienced successful breeding at the aquarium in the past, but this year the Shedd is placing emphasis on rockhoppers because they are underrepresented, the aquarium said.

Guests can check in on the chick’s progress at Shedd’s Polar Play Zone.

A small rockhopper penguin looks away from the water while flapping its fins.

Shedd Aquarium’s newest rockhopper penguin took its first swim. The baby was born in June to aquarium stars Edward and Annie.

Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium

