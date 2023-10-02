Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might be in touch with original, innovative money-making ideas. These could be ideas you want to explore on your own, or they might relate to your job. Possibly, a colleague will tell you something that surprises you, and it also affects your earnings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you feel pumped with energy and raring to go! You might impulsively accept an invitation to socialize with others; or, it could relate to dealing with kids or even something to do with sports. You might surprise others, or a surprise will come your way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a restless day. You’ll find it hard to sit still and be content. Something at home or within your family is percolating, which will draw your attention. It could be last-minute repairs or a sudden gathering at home or an important discussion. Be ready.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an exciting day because you’re full of original, innovative ideas. Oh yes, you are thinking outside of the box. Admittedly, something will change your daily routine, which means you have to stay light on your feet so that you can pivot at the last moment.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Bosses, parents and people in authority might suddenly do something that you least expect. Whatever it is could impact your assets, your wealth or your ability to earn money. Be ready for anything. “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A sudden opportunity to travel somewhere might drop in your lap today. Or perhaps this unexpected surprise relates to getting some further education or training or learning a new language? Whatever it is, it will be exciting and something different.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your banking scene today and anything to do with inheritances, shared property, taxes and estates because something unusual could occur. It could be good news for you — or not. Whatever happens, with both the sun and fiery Mars in your sign, you’ll react quickly! (Oh yeah.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A younger friend might say or do something that catches you off guard today. Or possibly, a close friend, partner or spouse will do something? They might introduce you to someone who is unusual? Dress well, listen carefully and stay off your heels.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something related to your work or possibly your health or even a pet will surprise you or catch you off guard today. It could be an exciting opportunity? It might be a chance to do something different. It could relate to technology or something cutting-edge. Stay tuned.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents should be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social occasions might suddenly change — they might be canceled or the meeting place might be changed or the time might be modified. Double check to make sure you’re in the loop. Guard against sports accidents.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Unexpected support from another source might help you at home today. This could be practical support or a financial injection that is a welcome thing. Family discussions will be lively and might take a new direction, especially with a female family relative.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fast-paced, exciting day because you’re ready to tackle your week. Because you have fresh and new ideas, if you can take a short trip, you will. You have ideas you want to share with spouses, partners and close friends. You also want to hear new ideas and learn something!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Musician, actor Sting (1951) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, direct and to the point. You think quickly and you act quickly because you are a decisive person. You love stimulating conversation. This is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you must be flexible, courageous and ready to explore new directions.

