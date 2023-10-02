The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
NBA Sports

‘Emo’ Jimmy Butler debuts at Heat training camp

“I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me,” Butler said. “This is how I’m feeling as of late.”

By  Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
   
SHARE ‘Emo’ Jimmy Butler debuts at Heat training camp
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler arrived for the team’s first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black.

Tim Reynolds/AP

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler had a new look for Media Day, and the NBA world immediately took notice.

The Miami Heat forward arrived for the team’s first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black.

It’s become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the Media Day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look.

“I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me,” Butler said. “This is how I’m feeling as of late.”

Teammates, it seemed, were caught a bit off guard. Heat center Bam Adebayo — who hadn’t seen his teammate before meeting with reporters — thought someone had photoshopped something when a reporter showed him photos of Butler’s look for the day.

“That is not real. ... That is (expletive) hilarious,” Adebayo said.

Still unclear: If Butler will keep the look when Miami opens practice on Tuesday. The team will hold camp at Florida Atlantic University in nearby Boca Raton.

KOLOKO OUT

Christian Koloko won’t be taking part in training camp with the Toronto Raptors. The team announced Monday that he’s still dealing with “ongoing respiratory issues” and will not participate in the workouts that start in Vancouver on Tuesday.

He averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds as a rookie last season.

Next Up In NBA
Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday from Trail Blazers
It’s time for Patrick Williams to make a jump for the Bulls — but what else is new?
Camp buddies? For most of the Bulls, yes, but let the few battles begin
Damian Lillard goes to Bucks in 3-team deal
Time for Bulls’ front office to red-Flagg this plan, as in Cooper
Bulls remain on outside looking in, but East can change quickly
The Latest
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, left, sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
NFL
Chargers’ Khalil Mack sets team sack record with 6
In comparison, the entire Bears defense has two sacks this season.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
A photo of Chase Claypool catching passes in warmups.
Bears
Bears keeping WR Chase Claypool out of building, likely signaling end of his time
The Bears appear to be done with him, making a trade or release seem imminent.
By Jason Lieser
 
Corey Perry’s arrival will impact the Blackhawks’ power play strategy.
Blackhawks
Corey Perry’s net-front domination opens new options for Blackhawks’ power play
Even at age 38, Perry remains effective in the dirty areas, thanks to his ability to get his stick on every puck. Given his rebounding skill, the Hawks are emphasizing shooting early and often on power plays this season.
By Ben Pope
 
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden announces the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 22.
Letters to the Editor
Federal gun violence prevention office will cost a lot, produce little
Goals should be accompanied by concrete ideas — not vague intended actions.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our grandchildren off limits unless we give their parents money
Two daughters withhold their kids, and they don’t bother calling their dad except when it might get them some cash.
By Abigail Van Buren
 