The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
NBA Sports College Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny doing well after cardiac episode

The younger James hopes to rejoin this USC teammates this season.

By  Greg Beacham | Associated Press
   
SHARE LeBron James says son Bronny doing well after cardiac episode
LeBron and Bronny James.

LeBron James says his son, Bronny, is progressing in his rehabilitation from cardiac arrest.

Jay LaPrete/AP

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — LeBron James says his son, Bronny, is progressing in his rehabilitation from cardiac arrest in hopes of playing for the University of Southern California this season.

James gave the update on his 18-year-old son Monday when the Los Angeles Lakers held their annual media day ahead of training camp.

“Bronny is doing extremely well,” James said. “He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. (With) the successful surgery that he had, he’s on the up-and-up. It’s definitely a whirlwind, a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other.”

Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a workout at the Galen Center in late July. LeBron James praised USC’s training staff and coaches for saving Bronny’s life with their quick responses after Bronny was stricken.

Bronny is attending classes at USC and spending time with his teammates while he gets back to full strength. LeBron said the health scare was frightening for the family, but ultimately made them stronger.

“We stuck by each other,” James said. “We gave Bronny strength throughout the whole process. We’re happy to see where he is today, and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

Next Up In NBA
NBA stars hope to play in Paris Olympics next year
‘Emo’ Jimmy Butler debuts at Heat training camp
Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday from Trail Blazers
It’s time for Patrick Williams to make a jump for the Bulls — but what else is new?
Camp buddies? For most of the Bulls, yes, but let the few battles begin
Damian Lillard goes to Bucks in 3-team deal
The Latest
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have expressed interest in playing in next year’s Paris Olympics.
Olympic Sports
NBA stars hope to play in Paris Olympics next year
This much is clear: There are 12 roster spots and a lot more than 12 interested players.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Amundsen Park fieldhouse, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.
City Hall
City Council member angered by plan for migrant shelter at Amundsen Park fieldhouse
“We can’t take these resources, especially in our under-served communities. This goes against everything that we’re trying to do to reduce violence,” said Ald. Chris Taliaferro, who plans a community meeting Tuesday at Amundsen Park, and predicted an overflow crowd.
By Fran Spielman
 
AdobeStock_577679004.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
Report paints a portrait of Chicago’s cultural arts scene in ‘crisis’ post-pandemic
But there is hope, too, according to the report. It shows small- and medium-budget organizations saw a slight increase in average staff sizes. BIPOC organizations also grew their companies with the addition of full-and part-time employees.
By Stefano Esposito
 
BEARS_100223_42.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: Bears reach new low with heartbreaking loss, Claypool mess
Plus: Ex-gang kingpin loses First Step Act bid, the chain restaurants that link us together and more Edit
By Matt Moore
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks on Sunday against the Broncos.
Bears
Déjà vu: Justin Fields’ fumble reminiscent of Mitch Trubisky in 2020
Stop us if this sounds familiar: a Bears quarterback whose public support is waning posts a standout game against the league’s worst defense, only to fumble in the fourth quarter of an inexcusable come-from-ahead loss.
By Patrick Finley
 