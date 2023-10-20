Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Flirtations and fun times with bosses, authority figures and work colleagues might happen. Nevertheless, serious power struggles with a partner or close friend might also take place. This means it’s a juggling act depending on whom you talk to. Easy does it. The minute a discussion starts to go south — run away!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be attracted to someone different, perhaps from another culture or a different background. You will also be interested in opportunities to travel or do something to expand your world. Steer clear of power struggles related to your job, your health or a pet because they could get nasty.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Financial funding and practical assistance from someone else might help you at home today, especially if you are entertaining, or redecorating or having a good time. Parents will have to be patient with their kids to avoid hissy fits and meltdowns. Be tolerant and understanding.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze because you’re in a good mood. You might also enjoy some lighthearted flirtation with a friend or a member of a group. Relations with partners and spouses are warm, all of which means it’s a great day to socialize. Nevertheless, avoid power struggles at home.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with work colleagues, customers and bosses will be warm and friendly, perhaps even flirtatious. Romance will definitely flourish. However, a conversation with a neighbor or relative could get downright pushy and nasty. Don’t try to win. Let things be and walk away.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today is a mixed bag. Mostly, things will flow smoothly because Venus is in your sign dancing with the moon in your fellow Earth sign, which is also dancing beautifully with Jupiter. This is great! However, power struggles about money or belongings might arise. (Nothing’s perfect.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial discussions, especially about shared property, banking matters and other people’s resources, as well as personal discussions (especially romantic ones) will go well today. Nevertheless, Mercury in your sign is at odds with Pluto, which will create a standoff with someone. Stay chill.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today is a mixed bag because in one way, you get along extremely well with friends and members of groups. In fact, people are helpful and supportive to you. Nevertheless, a private argument with someone might be challenging today. Don’t look for trouble — it will find you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although you might have an abrasive or “in-your-face” conversation with a friend or a member of a group today: nevertheless, relations with parents, bosses and authority figures are smooth and supportive. Likewise, coworkers are supportive. Go with what works.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Steer clear of difficult discussions with parents, bosses and the police because these will be nasty power struggles. Meanwhile, socializing with others, making travel plans and talking to people from other cultures will be pleasant times! Enjoy schmoozing with friends.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you’re smart, you will steer clear of controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues because these will be hot topics! Don’t even go there. Likewise, legal matters could create arguments. Fortunately, others will help you financially and in practical ways, especially pertaining to home and family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This can be a pleasant day for you, especially schmoozing with friends, groups, partners as well as members of the general public. However, the trick for you will be to avoid ego battles about money, shared possessions, finances, banking and inheritances because these conversations will just be a clash of wills. (Pun intended.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor John Krasinski (1979) shares your birthday. You have many sides to your personality. You are generous, warm-hearted and forgiving. You’re also creative and unpredictable. This year is a time of new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities. Be courageous and ready to open any door!

