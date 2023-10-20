The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Turkey dogs pursuing wild turkeys

Pete Lamar explains the allure of fall turkey hunting with turkey dogs.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Turkey dogs pursuing wild turkeys
Wild turkeys wandering a yard Monday in unincorporated land south of Chicago. Credit: Dale Bowman

Wild turkeys wandering a yard Monday in unincorporated land south of Chicago.

Dale Bowman

Red showed the brains of a great turkey dog.

Pete Lamar set the scene last weekend in Wisconsin, “We were hunting an ag field that was unharvested except for a few rows at the edges. We spotted a big rafter of turkeys in the open area but a long way away. If the dog had just charged at them, they would’ve moved off en masse and we might not have seen them again.

“Instead, he ducked into the unpicked corn and used it to hide his movements. He came out of the corn even with the turkeys and was able to get a good scatter and the human hunters went to work. Eventually four hunters got seven turkeys from this property.”

Turkey dogs need to be smart.

“The thought process he was showing was something I didn’t expect to see,” Lamar said. “Jon [Freis] said he didn’t train him to do that. Red learned it on his own.”

Last weekend in Wisconsin, Red, a dropper, some sort of pointer x setter cross, proved to be the best turkey dog Pete Lamar has hunted behind. Provided photo

Last weekend in Wisconsin, Red, a dropper, some sort of pointer x setter cross, proved to be the best turkey dog Pete Lamar has hunted behind.

Provided

Illinois’ nine-day fall firearm season for wild turkeys starts today. It does not include use of turkey dogs and likely never will.

Nearby states allowing hunting with turkey dogs include Michigan, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Turkeydog.org tracks the use of turkey dogs and currently 29 of the 43 states with a fall turkey season allow turkey dogs. Turkey hunting is typically split into fall and spring seasons: Fall for general turkey hunting, spring for calling in tom turkeys besotted with lust.

Lamar would love to see turkey dogs in Illinois, saying, “Absolutely, but it would be so difficult to do, deer hunting dominates so much.”

That and the vast majority of hunting in Illinois is done on private land, which limits options for hunting with turkey dogs.

Luke Garver, wild turkey project manager for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, noted that turkey dogs tend to be from areas with long traditions of hunting deer and turkey with dogs, not the case in Illinois.

“But I am open to considering anything that hunting public is interested in,” he said. “If the public wanted it, we would certainly weigh all the options.”

Another issue is that Illinois is climbing out of a decline in turkey numbers (that might surprise suburbanites). But this year the number of poults per hen is the highest since 2018.

I’ve hunted raccoons behind hounds as kid. Growing up, I watched fox hunters run through Amish and Mennonite farms. I’ve hunted rabbits behind beagles and upland game behind pointers and flushers. Twice I’ve witnessed John Rucker working his turtle dogs, Boykin spaniels, to find ornate box turtles. The wildest dog work I’ve seen was a training run for bear dogs in northern Wisconsin.

Turkey dogs sound like something I must see. They’re not about the breed, but the brain. A good explanation of turkey dogs is at turkeydog.org/breeds.html.

Red, for example, is “a typical dropper, some sort of pointer x setter cross.” Droppers are common turkey dogs. Boykin spaniels have been used as turkey dogs.

“Any dog that shows interest and has intelligence can be a turkey dog,” Lamar said. “I hunted behind a purebred Vizsla and he did fine.”

He met Freis, the brains behind turkeydog.org, through his advocacy work. Lamar contacted him and asked if he could observe. Freis said to get a permit and come along to hunt, which Lamar, who lives in the western suburbs, has done for several years.

In the old days, barking helped track the dogs. Now it’s GPS, though turkey dogs respond to whistles and commands if within earshot.

Pete Lamar at the end of a hunt in Wisconsin in 2022 with wild turkeys and turkey dogs. Provided photo

Pete Lamar at the end of a hunt in Wisconsin in 2022 with wild turkeys and turkey dogs.

Provided

“One reason so many out-of-state hunters travel to Wisconsin to hunt with Jon is for dog training,” Lamar said. “It’s great experience for their young dogs. In Virginia, eastern Kentucky or Tennessee, for example, there may be plenty of turkeys around, but they can be spread out. One could walk all day without contacting a flock. It’s usually possible to find a few—or more—on some of the small parcels in Wisconsin that we typically hunt.

“It’s great for the dogs’ development to get as much contact as possible with turkeys just to see and learn how the turkeys respond to a dog coming at them. When Jon’s dogs were puppies, we’d take them out into fields where we’d just seen turkeys so they could learn the scent they leave and try to trail them. We saw turkeys in someone’s front yard once, stopped and explained to the homeowner that we were working with young dogs and asked if we could walk around where the birds had just been. `Go ahead,’ was the response.”

Next Up In Sports
Blackhawks shut out by Avalanche to end road trip
Cubs right-hander Michael Fulmer to miss 2024 season
With Bulls’ preseason in the books, it’s time for a Zach LaVine leap
Lemont rallies in the final minute to beat TF North and secure a spot in the state playoffs
Bulls coach Billy Donovan preparing for a test right out of the gate
Blackhawks business updates: Cutting out ticket brokers has stabilized resale prices
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Unable to conceive, woman refuses to see new baby in family
As she avoids meeting with the happy parents during her painful struggle with fertility, her husband secretly visits the child.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Gas prices of over $6.00 per gallon are displayed at a Shell petrol station on October 2, 2023 in Alhambra, California. Americans are facing higher gas prices despite the Federal Reserve’s effort to curb inflation, with rates at their highest in over two decades, as Brent crude oil prices have risen more than 30% in the past three months. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Other Views
In Israel-Hamas war, there’s growing talk of a potential impact on oil prices
Human life and destruction are top concerns. But a possible rise in oil prices could affect world economics and politics, especially the re-election prospects of President Joe Biden.
By Steven V. Roberts
 
Lynne Ingersoll, 78, has gotten 11 tattoos in the past three decades, mostly of big cats and other animals.
Inking Well
At 78, this retired librarian from Blue Island has 11 tattoos
Lynne Ingersoll isn’t sure what her next tattoo will be — or whether there will be one. “In a year and a half, I’ll be 80,” she says. “Maybe I’ll think of something for then.”
By Katie Anthony
 
Sales rep Pete (Chris Evans, from left), CEO Jack (Andy Garcia) and recent hire Liza (Emily Blunt) celebrate their company’s success in “Pain Hustlers.”
Movies and TV
‘Pain Hustlers’ strains moving from breezy satire to heavy drama
Netflix film stars Emily Blunt as a pharma rep selling addictive opioid, with Chris Evans as her skeezy mentor.
By Richard Roeper
 
ACHUZAT BARAK, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 18: Family and friends of siblings Noa and Gideon Chiel, who were killed in the Nova party by Hamas militants, mourn during their funeral on October 18, 2023 in Achuzat Barak, Israel. As Israel prepares to invade the Gaza Strip in its campaign to vanquish Hamas for its deadly attack in southern Israel on October 7th, worries are growing of a wider war, including at the country’s northern border with Lebanon. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776049770
Columnists
Middle East war is the price of Netanyahu’s history with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies made Hamas stronger and weakened those who want a two-state solution for Palestine. Polls show Netanyahu’s support is cratering. The president of the U.S. should stay far away.
By Gene Lyons
 