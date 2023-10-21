Horoscope for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 9:45 PM to 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Look for ways to boost your income, especially related to your job because they do exist. Job-related travel is also likely. However, a conversation with a parent or a boss or a member of the police will be intense, probably too intense. You might want to avoid this.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You feel the need for a change of pace. However, you might get involved with intense religious or philosophical discussions with someone that perhaps reveal a deeper layer of things. (We’re talking profound.) Romance is favored. In fact, this is a great day to socialize with people you like.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Invite friends and family over because it’s a great day to entertain and socialize with others. However, avoid intense discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances because they could become overbearing and unpleasant. Keep things light.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with someone younger about home repairs might take place. Meanwhile, a partner or close friend might say or do something that surprises you. Fear not, whatever happens will be small potatoes because on the whole, relations with others are very pleasant.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re convincing today! In fact, you might see ways to impress bosses and authority figures so that you come out ahead either financially or with increased status or popularity. Respect your health. Likewise, be aware of anything that might impact your pet — something unexpected.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You look attractive to others at this time because Venus is in your sign. This could be why an unexpected invitation might come your way today. Likewise, a surprise flirtation might take place. Explore travel plans or ways to expand your world because they exist.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Stock the fridge because you might spontaneously entertain at home. With the sun in your sign, you will attract people to you now. You might also have reason to celebrate something at home. (Maybe buy a bottle of bubbly as well?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Something unexpected but pleasant might occur today. You might take a short trip or meet someone new or have an unexpected experience that pleases and surprises you. It could be illuminating. It might even make you feel younger? Meanwhile, enjoy schmoozing with others on this popular day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on your money and belongings today because something unexpected might impact them. You might lose money but you might also find money. You might impulsively buy something you really like. Because you look so good to bosses now, you might get praise or a raise?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a pleasant day for you because relations with others are excellent; in addition to which, happy surprises might come your way. It could be an unexpected invitation. Fun at a sports event? Enjoyable activities with kids? Flirtations and love at first sight are also possible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a restless day, which is why you’re keen to explore your world through meeting new people, traveling or going someplace you’ve never been before. Someone might do a favor for you, or give you something, or let you use something that they own. Don’t hesitate. Say yes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might meet a real character today, or perhaps someone you already know will say or do something about surprises you? This could be a suggestion that leads to fun socializing. It might open your eyes to new ideas, new people or new ways of doing things. Keep an open mind.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Charlotte Sullivan (1983) shares your birthday. You are eloquent, charming, talented and intelligent. You are also impulsive, dramatic and always happy to be noticed. This is a slower-paced for you. It’s OK to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Focus on friendships and close partnerships that benefit you. Choose people who have your back.

