The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
NFL Sports

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson almost flawless in blowout win over Lions

Jackson guided Baltimore to touchdowns on its first four possessions of a dominant first half, and the Ravens trounced Detroit 38-6.

By  Noah Trister | Associated Press
   
SHARE Ravens QB Lamar Jackson almost flawless in blowout win over Lions
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Alex Brandon/AP

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson guided Baltimore to touchdowns on its first four possessions of a dominant first half, and the Ravens trounced the Detroit Lions 38-6 on Sunday in a matchup of division leaders that was lopsided from the start.

Baltimore (5-2) was up 28-0 before the NFC North-leading Lions (5-2) even managed a first down. It was the most complete performance of the season by the Ravens, and a resurgent Detroit squad fell flat while facing a major test on the road.

Jackson went 21 of 27 for 357 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a near-perfect passer rating of 155.8. He also ran for a TD. Jackson had great success with deep passes, often finding receivers open in the secondary with plenty of room to run. Baltimore protected Jackson well, and when that started to break down, his scrambling kept plays going.

Jackson opened the scoring with a 7-yard bootleg on fourth-and-1. On his team’s next possession, he escaped the pocket to the right and extended the play long enough to find Nelson Agholor for a 12-yard touchdown.

An 11-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews made it 21-0, and then Gus Edwards scored on a 2-yard run. At that point, the Lions had only managed three three-and-outs. Baltimore had a 28-0 lead, a 16-0 edge in first downs and a 325-13 advantage in total yards.

Detroit drove all the way to the Baltimore 6 to start the second half but turned the ball over on downs. The Ravens needed only four plays to go almost the entire length of the field. Edwards was so open for a short pass that he rumbled for an 80-yard gain, and Jackson’s 8-yard scoring toss to Andrews gave the AFC North leaders a 35-0 advantage.

Detroit finally scored early in the fourth quarter on a 21-yard run by rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

Baltimore has allowed a league-low seven touchdowns this season, and although the Ravens have faced some shaky quarterbacks, they made quite a statement against a Detroit team that came in on a roll.

The Lions had won four straight — all by at least 14 points — and they’d scored at least 20 points in 15 straight games. But they were no match for the Ravens on either side of the ball, and Baltimore had put backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in the game by the end.

Kyle Van Noy, who was drafted by Detroit back in 2014, had two of Baltimore’s five sacks. Geno Stone of the Ravens contributed his fourth interception of the season.

INJURIES

Detroit’s Mohamed Ibrahim was carted off the field in the third quarter with a hip injury after returning a kickoff. Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez injured his ankle. ... Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell went down with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Lions: Host Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 30.

Ravens: At Arizona next Sunday.

Next Up In NFL
Don’t confuse Bears’ blowout win with big-picture progress
QB Tyson Bagent plays clean, clockwork game in Bears’ 30-12 win over Raiders
Bears lead Raiders 14-3 at halftime in QB Tyson Bagent’s starting debut
Bears inactives vs. Raiders: Running game hinges on D’Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans
Tyson Bagent’s 1st start another test of Bears GM Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ plan
Three keys for Bears vs. Raiders
The Latest
Bears coach Matt Eberflus screams from the sideline Sunday.
Bears
Don’t confuse Bears’ blowout win with big-picture progress
Sunday’s 30-12 win against the Raiders at Soldier Field was a lot of things: the Bears’ first at home in 13 months; coach Matt Eberflus’ second in 17 days after having three in his career up to that point; and rookie Tyson Bagent’s first as a starting quarterback.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Tyson Bagent throwing a pass.
Bears
QB Tyson Bagent plays clean, clockwork game in Bears’ 30-12 win over Raiders
He got all the help he needed, too: The offensive line was solid, the running game was powerful and the defense was overwhelming.
By Jason Lieser
 
People walk past an image of former Manchester United player Bobby Charlton outside of Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Obituaries
Bobby Charlton, soccer legend for Manchester United and England, dies at 86
An extravagantly gifted attacking midfielder with a ferocious shot, Charlton was the leading scorer for both United (249 goals) and England (49 goals) for more than 40 years until being overtaken by Wayne Rooney.
By Associated Press
 
A mason working on a brick basement wall.
Columnists
The Great Mothball Debacle of 2023
You can ruin your house in a thoughtless moment; fixing the problem is a lot harder.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) celebrates his first down catch against Tennessee.
College Sports
Alabama returns to top 10 in college football poll
Georgia extended its streak of No. 1 rankings in The Associated Press college football poll to 19 straight weeks, the third best in the history of the rankings.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 