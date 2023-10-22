The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
NFL Sports

Broncos avoid another meltdown, beat Packers 19-17

The Broncos ran out the clock to give coach Sean Payton his first win at home in four tries and end a dubious streak in which Denver had lost 10 consecutive games when leading at halftime.

By  Arnie Stapleton | AP
   
SHARE Broncos avoid another meltdown, beat Packers 19-17
Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) is congratulated by cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian (29) after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers.

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) is congratulated by cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian (29) after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers.

David Zalubowski/AP

DENVER — P.J. Locke saved the Denver Broncos from another second-half meltdown Sunday, intercepting Jordan Love’s deep pass in the closing minutes to preserve a 19-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Locke — subbing for safety Kareem Jackson, who was ejected for the second time this season following an illegal high hit earlier in the fourth quarter on tight end Luke Musgrave — picked off the throw intended for Samori Toure just after the two-minute warning.

The Broncos ran out the clock to give coach Sean Payton his first win at home in four tries and end a dubious streak in which Denver had lost 10 consecutive games when leading at halftime.

This time, it was a 9-0 lead the Broncos (2-5) frittered away before regaining the advantage on Wil Lutz’s 52-yard field goal with 3:50 remaining.

The Packers (2-4) scored all of their points in the second half and took a 17-16 lead on Love’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed that went off Romeo Doubs’ hands.

Doubs pulled the Packers within 16-10 in the third quarter on a 16-yard touchdown catch that both he and cornerback Patrick Surtain II caught as they tumbled to the ground.

On the broadcast, CBS rules expert Gene Steratore said he believed the touchdown should have been ruled an interception because Surtain had two feet down before Doubs did. Therefore, Surtain had completed the catch before Doubs had done so, Steratore argued.

Russell Wilson rebounded from his worst game as a Bronco — a 95-yard performance at Kansas City last week in the Broncos’ 16th consecutive loss to the Chiefs — to throw for 195 yards on 20-of-29 passing with one touchdown, a 18-yarder to Courtland Sutton that gave Denver a 16-3 lead.

The only scoring the first half was a trio of field goals by Lutz.

Packers rookie Anders Carlson, who grew up in Colorado Springs, missed his first field-goal attempt of the season when his 43-yard try in the second quarter sailed wide left. He was good from 29 yards out to open the second half.

Jackson, who’s been fined four times already for illegal hits and drew an ejection against Washington in Week 2, was DQ’d after hitting Musgrave in the head and neck area after his 18-yard catch along the Packers sideline early in the fourth quarter.

Musgrave left the game after that hit. The Packers said he had hurt an ankle.

The Packers have been outscored 63-6 in the first half of their last four games.

INJURIES

Four Packers were injured in the second quarter: DL Devonte Wyatt (knee), S Darnell Savage (calf), CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) and WR Jayden Reed (shin).

UP NEXT

Packers: Host Minnesota next Sunday.

Broncos: Host Kansas City next Sunday.

Next Up In NFL
Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win, but QB questions remain
Chargers’ Justin Herbert melts under pressure in loss to Chiefs
3 takeaways from Bears’ 30-12 rout of Raiders
Payday? Bears’ Jaylon Johnson ups the ante with pick-six
QB Tyson Bagent lives dream, helps steer Bears to 30-12 win over Raiders
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman told himself to ‘go be dominant’ — and he did
The Latest
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent warms up before Sunday’s game.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win, but QB questions remain
One game doesn’t solve the Bears’ quarterback situation.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill.
NFL
Chargers’ Justin Herbert melts under pressure in loss to Chiefs
Herbert was sacked five times by Kansas City’s suddenly stingy defense.
By Dave Skretta | Associated Press
 
Mourners gather for a news conference before the funeral for 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview.
Suburban Chicago
Post-9/11 fears resurface for Chicago-area Arabs, Muslims in wake of war, rising hate crimes
Arab Americans worry about their safety amid the anger, fear and injustice they feel over Plainfield boy’s killing, threats toward Muslim schools and “harmful narratives” perpetuated by media and politicians: “We’ve seen this before.”
By Nader Issa
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus yells on the sidelines.
Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 30-12 rout of Raiders
What was Matt Eberflus doing as time drained at the end of the first half? Plus, a big-picture look at Tyson Bagent and Teven Jenkins.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson celebrates after an interception and touchdown during the fourth quarter.
Bears
Payday? Bears’ Jaylon Johnson ups the ante with pick-six
Johnson, looking for a contract extension, had two interceptions in the fourth quarter that put the finishing touch on another excellent defensive performance by an improving Bears defense in a 30-12 victory over the Raiders at Soldier Field.
By Mark Potash
 