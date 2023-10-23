Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 23, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions after 2 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today the sun moves into Scorpio, ushering in four weeks of increased intensity and more secrecy. Specifically, your focus on shared property, inheritances, wills and the wealth and resources of others will become more important. Your sex drive will also be amped.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the sun moves opposite your sign to stay for four weeks. This happens only once a year, and when it does, it heightens your focus on partners, spouses and close friends. It will give you more objectivity to see your role in your closest relationships. You can learn a lot!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

For the next four weeks, your desire to work hard and work smart will be strong. You will want to be as effective and efficient as possible. Likewise, you will want to improve your health and be the best that you can be. (You might also focus more on a pet.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The next four weeks will be a stronger time for you because the sun will be in your fellow Water Sign of Scorpio. This will be a wonderful window to enjoy yourself! Get away on a vacation if you can. Accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports events and fun times with kids.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Home, family and your private life will be more important to you in the next four weeks. (Some will be more involved with a parent.) Welcome opportunities to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings to rejuvenate and restore yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because suddenly, you have a busy agenda! Short trips, errands and appointments as well as increased interactions with siblings, relatives and neighbors will keep you hopping. Enjoy this busy pace.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will have a stronger focus on money, cash flow and earnings in the next four weeks. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Take action with your ideas about earning more money. In the next few weeks, you will also think more about your values. What really matters?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the sun moves into your sign to stay for the next four weeks giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. You will be more popular. You will attract people to you as well as fortunate circumstances. Make the most of this!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

For the next four weeks, you will be happy to keep a low profile and work alone or behind the scenes. Use this window of time to think about your goals for next year (birthday to birthday). Meanwhile, you can benefit from your relations with parents and bosses. They will help you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Increased popularity is coming your way beginning today and for the next four weeks. Be ready to respond to invitations and friends who reach out to you. This is also an excellent window of time to increase your interactions with groups and organizations. Think about future goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Once a year the sun sits at the top of your chart for four weeks and that time has arrived. Symbolically, this means you are cast in a flattering spotlight. Bosses and authority figures admire you, even if you don’t do anything special. (You can use this to your advantage.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Grab every chance to travel and explore your world in the next four weeks because you can do this. You might also expand your horizons through further training or education. Talk to people from different backgrounds. Learn and study.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Emilia Clarke (1986) shares your birthday. You are charming, enthusiastic and energetic. You want your life to be interesting! Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise will be important. Focus on work, and at the same time stay grounded and levelheaded. Get stuff done!

