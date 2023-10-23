The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
It’s big muskie time, aptly a pair of brutes share Fish of the Week

Chris Goodrich caught a giant muskie in northern Wisconsin and Dan Coleman caught one in far northern Illinois to share Fish of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE It’s big muskie time, aptly a pair of brutes share Fish of the Week
Chris Goodrich holds his biggest muskie, caught in northwest Wisconsin. Provided by Pat Karpinski

Chris Goodrich holds his biggest muskie, caught in northwest Wisconsin.

Provided by Pat Karpinski

Chris Goodrich of Algonquin caught a giant muskie earlier this month in northwest Wisconsin to share Fish of the Week honors with Dan Coleman, who caught a big muskie in far northern Illinois.

“[Goodrich] set the bar high for his second musky that’s for sure!” his friend Pat Karpinski messaged on Facebook. “I was able to slide the net under her after he fought the fish for a lap around the boat and the celebration was on.”

They didn’t measure it as they quickly released it.

“For us it’s just about getting the big girls back healthy, to me that’s the real win,” Karpinski messaged. “They’re supposed to be shared so we just try to do our best to make sure the next person gets a chance at a fish of a lifetime.”

Coleman, who works at Anglers International Resources in Palatine, caught his big muskie with a Megabass Vision 110 Jr. on 8-pound leader.

“My buddy’s dad, John Cygnar, put us in the right place at the right time with his boating skills,” Coleman messaged on Instagram. “And musky knowledge on that lake.”

Dan Coleman shows the big muskie he caught in far northern Illinois. Provided photo

Dan Coleman shows the big muskie he caught in far northern Illinois.

Provided

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Blue Sky (@BowmanOutside).

