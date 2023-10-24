The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Woman injured in hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive in the Loop

The woman, 23, was crossing the street when she was hit by a silver 2019 GMC pickup truck about 5:30 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop.

About 5:30 p.m., the 23-year-old was crossing the street in the 500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when a silver 2019 GMC pickup truck struck her after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.

The driver, described as a male adult, didn’t stop and sped away northbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was in fair condition.

Earlier, police said the woman had died.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

