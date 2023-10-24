The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
MLB Sports

An early look at a Texas-Arizona World Series that few could have predicted

Rangers-Diamondbacks matchup pits two wild-card teams.

By  Ronald Blum | AP
   
SHARE An early look at a Texas-Arizona World Series that few could have predicted
The Arizona Diamondbacks pose after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks pose after their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

Matt Rourke/AP

Tell the truth: How many people picked Arizona and Texas to meet in the World Series?

A Rangers-Diamondbacks matchup had 1,750 to 1 odds when wagering opened last fall.

But in an era when 12 teams make the playoffs, sustained excellence over the six-month regular season has become a boarding pass, not the journey, leading to a Longshot Series that opens Friday night at Globe Life Field.

“Once you get into the big dance, anything can happen,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said before Tuesday night’s 4-2 win at Philadelphia advanced Arizona to its first World Series since 2001. “Throw it all out the window. The teams that get in deserve to be in.”

All the glamour teams are watching at home: the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves stumbled in the Division Series, defending champion Houston was ousted by Texas, and the New York Yankees didn’t even make it to the postseason.

Instead, Major League Baseball has its third all-wild card meeting. a Grand Canyon vs. Lone Star finale of second-place teams played in air-conditioned ballparks under retractable roofs — potentially the first all-indoor Fall Classic.

“I thought it would take a little more time,” Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll said. “So to be able to do it in this first year just makes it all the more special.”

Both prior all-wild card matchups went seven games. The Los Angeles Angels beat the San Francisco Giants in 2002 and Bruce Bochy’s Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals in 2014 for their third title in five years.

Texas and the Diamondbacks are both two years removed from last-place finishes and 100-loss seasons.

“Sometimes, one of the last hurdles to get over is that winning feeling, attitude, when you’ve been losing for a few seasons,” Bochy said.

Bochy, 68 and in his 26th year as a big-league manager, joined the Rangers last October. He is going for his fourth title, which would tie with Walter Alston and Joe Torre for fourth most behind Joe McCarthy and Casey Stengel (seven each) and Connie Mack (five). All prior managers with three or more are in the Hall of Fame.

“I don’t think about me. I’m riding their backs, trust me,” Bochy said. “It’s unreal that I’m here, to be honest. Sitting at the house for three years, and think here I am going to a World Series. Yeah, that’s special. But it’s more about them and trying to find a way to get a ring for those guys.”

Texas started play as the expansion Washington Senators from 1961-71 and has played 10,028 games without a title (9,964 regular season games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, plus 64 in the postseason). That’s the second-longest drought behind Cleveland, which last won in 1948.

After losing in the World Series in 2010 and ’11, the Rangers are among six teams without a title, joined by Colorado, Seattle Pilots/Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay.

Arizona’s only title came on Luis Gonzalez’s ninth-inning single off the Yankees’ Mariano Rivera in 2001’s Game 7.

Texas headed into the playoffs with the sixth-highest payroll at $228 million. Arizona was 20th at $127 million.

Both teams rallied and punched their World Series tickets on the road. In fact, since the LCS expanded to a best-of-seven format in 1985, this is first time road teams won Games 6 and 7 in both leagues

Without Jacob deGrom following a season-ending elbow injury, the Rangers acquired Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery to join a rotation that included Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney. Adolis García has seven homers and 20 RBIs in the playoffs, leading an offense also powered by 2020 World Series MVP Corey Seager, Mitch Garver and Josh Jung.

Arizona’s rotation is led by Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt, and its offense sparked by Gabriel Moreno, Ketel Marte and rookie Corbin Carroll. Torey Lovullo, 58, is in his seventh season as Diamondbacks manager and in the playoffs for the first time since his 2017 team was swept by the Dodgers in the Division Series.

Texas is 8-0 on the road in the postseason but has home-field advantage because it won 90 games to Arizona’s 84 — which could be the second-fewest for a World Series champion in a non-shortened season behind the St. Louis Cardinals’ 83 in 2006. The Diamondbacks split two games at Texas in May and swept a pair at home in August, including an 11-inning win on consecutive 11th-inning doubles by Perdomo and Tommy Pham off Will Smith. The Rangers hold a 28-25 in regular-season matchups.

There are some common ties. Lovullo’s staff includes bench coach Jeff Bannister, the Rangers’ manager from 2015-18.

Scherzer was drafted by the Diamondbacks and spent his first two seasons with Arizona in 2008-09 before he was dealt to Detroit.

Related

Next Up In MLB
White Sox to name Angels’ Matt Wise bullpen coach
Astros’ Dusty Baker retires after 26 seasons as MLB manager
Cubs TV voice Jon Sciambi brings passion for radio to his first national World Series call
Former White Sox reliever Bobby Jenks named manager of minor-league ThunderBolts
Red Sox hire Cubs executive Craig Breslow as new chief baseball officer
White Sox GM Chris Getz says pitching prospect Jake Eder is close to the majors
The Latest
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholics join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
By Jason Lieser
 
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 