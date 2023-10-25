Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 11:30 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might have some strange, dreamy impulses, which cause you to assert yourself in a way that’s a bit public. People will notice you. A spontaneous notion might overtake you, and then you suddenly decide to act on it. Rather boldly! Remember the wise carpenter: “Measure twice, cut once.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might suddenly change your behavior today because a friend needs help or a sympathetic ear. Or perhaps you want to lend time to a charitable organization or do something to help those who are less fortunate because you have an impulse to make something better.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Others notice you today, perhaps because you will spontaneously do something based on your ideals or feelings of compassion for someone. You might stand up for someone who needs your support. You might even surprise yourself by doing something to help someone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your idealism is aroused today, and because of this, you might spontaneously do something unexpected. You might also convince a partner or close friend to jump on your bandwagon. (Possibly, someone else is the one encouraging you? This could work both ways.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be careful when it comes to financial decisions, especially with wills, inheritances, taxes and debt because you might do something impulsively that you could later regret. Don’t give away the farm. Ideally, wait a day and give everything a sober, second thought.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Conversations and interactions with partners and close friends, as well as members of the general public, will be warm and mutually supportive today. This is because everyone is in a helpful, sympathetic frame of mind. In fact, someone might be generous to you or do a favor for you? Bonus!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something unexpected might impact your job today, and possibly your health. If you are confused as to what exactly is taking place, then do nothing. Resist your urge to impulsively act. (Sometimes discretion is the better part of valor.) Think before you speak or do anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a creative day for artists! You’re in an imaginative frame of mind and you also can easily think outside of the box. Trust your impulses because they might lead to original happenings. However, parents should be extra vigilant about their kids today. (Know where they are and what they’re doing.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family discussions will be both mutually sympathetic and also a bit surprising because someone might do or say something off-the-cuff that sends things in a new direction. Or it might be some unexpected news? Whatever the case, resist a knee-jerk reaction. Be scrupulous.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re full of original ideas because you are imaginative and very intuitive. However, today will be full of some detours and changes. You might meet new faces and see new places. Be up for anything but postpone important ideas until you are more grounded.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you’re tempted to be extravagant and buy luxurious items. You have to be careful because it’s easy to be impulsive and spontaneous and do something you could later regret. You might also suddenly give something away. Keep your receipts and pay attention to what you do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with your ruler Neptune and at the same time dancing with unpredictable Uranus and powerful Pluto. Quite a combo! This makes you feel restless, impulsive and yet, also dreamy and laid-back. You’re full of contradictions. To be safe, think twice about everything you say and do.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Voice actress (Bart Simpson) Nancy Cartwright (1957) shares your birthday. You are energetic and tenacious. You work hard to achieve your goals. You have a no-nonsense, straight approach to things. Focus on personal responsibilities, family and service to others this year (especially family members). Therefore, take care of yourself. Get physical exercise. Eat healthy. Time to rejuvenate!