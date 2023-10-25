The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Berkley gives how-to on recycling fishing line

Word came today Berkley on the how-to of recyclng fishing line.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Word came from Berkley today on how to order bins/boxes for recycling fishing line.

Jen Ripple, who does public relations for Berkley (and is a frequent presenter at area outdoors shows), emailed the explanatory photo above and this:

Basically any customer who wants a recycling box can work with a sales associate to get one from the Kansas City PF Distribution Center. The customer (who could be a person or entity) uses the box to recycle old line and then sends the pre-postage box back in to Spirit Lake. I believe the below display [the photo at the top] comes with the 3 boxes for recycling.

I think individuals would do well to start by calling the customer service number at (800) 237-5539.

The word from Berkley came in response to a column today on the questions and confusion surrounding recycling fishing line. That column is at chicago.suntimes.com/2023/10/25/23931112/untangle-web-recycling-fishing-line.

