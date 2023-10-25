Final Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for 2023
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (11) (9-0) 110 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (9-0) 99 2
3. Barrington (9-0) 88 3
4. Maine South (8-1) 73 4
5. York (8-1) 58 6
6. Edwardsville (8-1) 38 7(7A)
7. Huntley (8-1) 35 7
8. Glenbard West (7-2) 31 8
9. Warren (7-2) 24 9
10. South Elgin (8-1) 17 10
Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 11, Joliet West 9, Minooka 6, Belleville East 2, Neuqua Valley 1, Palatine 1, St. Ignatius 1, Stevenson 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (9) (8-1) 105 1
2. Hersey (2) (9-0) 95 2
3. Batavia (8-1) 85 4
4. Normal (9-0) 82 3
5. Quincy (9-0) 64 5
6. Hononegah (9-0) 41 6
7. Lincoln-Way Central (8-1) 32 8
8. Lincoln Way West (7-2) 25 NR
9. Maine West (9-0) 24 9
10. Downers Grove North (7-2) 11 NR
(tie) Glenbard East (8-1) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Prospect 7, St. Charles North 7, Yorkville 5, St. Rita 4, Kenwood 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Brother Rice 2, Lincoln Park 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (9) (7-2) 107 1
2. Kankakee (2) (9-0) 97 2
3. Washington (8-1) 82 3
4. Lake Zurich (8-1) 79 4
5. Cary-Grove (7-2) 68 5
6. Geneva (7-2) 60 6
7. Normal West (7-2) 32 7
8. Richards (7-2) 20 NR
9. Belvidere North (7-2) 19 9
10. Wauconda (7-2) 14 NR
(tie) Crete-Monee (6-3) 14 8
Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 5, Kaneland 3, Lemont 2, Lake View 2, Simeon 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Prairie Ridge (9) (9-0) 90 1
2. Morris (9-0) 78 2(4A)
3. Carmel (8-1) 74 3
4. Morgan Park (8-1) 52 4
5. Sycamore (8-1) 45 2
6. St. Francis (7-2) 43 6
7. Antioch (1) (9-0) 40 7
8. Peoria (7-2) 29 8
9. Morton (8-1) 25 5
10. Joliet Catholic (6-3) 20 9
Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 10, Highland 9, Mahomet-Seymour 9, Decatur MacArthur 5, TF North 5, Providence 5, Nazareth 4, Payton 3, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 2, Rochelle 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (10) (9-0) 100 1
2. IC Catholic (7-2) 78 4
3. Rockford Boylan (8-1) 66 6
4. Wheaton Academy (8-1) 58 7
5. Richmond-Burton (7-2) 52 5
6. Murphysboro (8-1) 49 3
7. St. Laurence (6-3) 35 8
8. Dixon (8-1) 34 9
9. Kewanee (8-1) 20 10
10. Breese Central (7-2) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Coal City 12, Carterville 10, St. Viator 9, Mt. Zion 6, Cahokia 2, Geneseo 1, Normal U-High 1, Phillips 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (10) (9-0) 100 1
2. Princeton (8-1) 86 2
3. Roxana (9-0) 68 4
4. DuQuoin (9-0) 61 5
5. Montini (6-3) 56 9
6. Greenville (9-0) 39 6
7. Williamsville (7-2) 31 10
8. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (8-1) 30 NR
9. St. Joseph-Ogden (7-2) 29 8
10. Durand-Pecatonica (7-2) 27 7
Others receiving votes: Stanford Olympia 14, Tolono Unity 8, Sullivan 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (10) (9-0) 100 1
2. Bloomington Central Catholic (9-0) 81 3
3. Downs Tri-Valley (9-0) 75 2
4. Seneca (9-0) 59 4
5. Wilmington (8-1) 57 3(3A)
6. Rockridge (8-1) 43 6
7. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (9-0) 28 8
7. Athens (7-2) 28 7
9. Shelbyville (8-1) 18 5
10. Momence (8-1) 15 T9
Others receiving votes: Farmington 13, Johnston City 11, Westville 11, Lawrenceville 6, Bismarck-Henning 3, Nashville 1, Knoxville 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (10) (9-0) 100 1
2. Camp Point Central (9-0) 82 2
3. Althoff Catholic (8-1) 77 3
4. Greenfield-Northwestern (9-0) 63 4
5. Hope Academy (8-1) 38 7
6. Stark County (9-0) 35 5
(tie) Morrison (8-1) 35 6
8. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (8-1) 33 9
9. Sesser-Valier) (9-0) 28 10
10. Aurora Christian (7-2) 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Forreston 17, Newman Central Catholic 12, Fulton 4, Casey-Westfield 1.