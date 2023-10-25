In the pink (almost): Two flamingo chicks win names in Brookfield Zoo contest

While they’re not quite pretty in pink just yet, two young flamingos at Brookfield Zoo finally have names.

Say hello to Fabio and Fiona.

Those are the names that came out on top for the male and female flamingo chicks after nearly 5,000 votes were cast by the public, the zoo announced Wednesday.

The other choices for the female chick were Peggy, Sunrise or Daisy. The other choices for the male chick were Otis, Ringo or Dash.

Fiona was the name chosen by the public for this young female flamingo. Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

The two birds were among nine young American flamingos, ranging from 5 months to 2 years old, recently welcomed to the zoo for the first time since 1997.

The chicks are somewhat gray for now as their colorful plumage is still developing.

American flamingos are fully grown at 2 years old. They can reach up to 5 feet tall, weigh between 4 and 8 pounds and have a 5-foot wingspan.

Accompanied by zoo staff, the flamingos will be at the zoo’s Roosevelt Fountain every day at noon so visitors can view the birds up close.

The birds will be featured in zoo chats and make appearances during outdoor programming. The zoo is also creating a program for summer 2024 that will allow visitors to feed the birds.