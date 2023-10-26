Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

Moon Alert

After 5:15 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today the moon is in your sign, which boosts your energy, and also makes you more emotional than usual, especially if you’re reacting to things that other people do or say. But also, when the moon is in your sign (as it is for 2 1/2 days every month) your luck improves!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you’re happy to be low-key and do things alone or behind the scenes. You’re not interested in calling attention to yourself. Having said that, Venus is in a part of your chart urging you to socialize and have fun! Meanwhile, a gaggle of planets, opposite you, will call attention to partners and close friends.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the classic day for a heart-to-heart talk with a friend or acquaintance, probably a female. Because you have such a strong focus on work right now, this talk could be work-related, especially about your long-term goals. But it might also be related to your health. Or a pet.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For some reason, you’re high visibility today. People notice you more than usual, especially bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. Be careful and don’t get busted. (Certainly, some people seem to know personal details about your private life.) Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Do something different because you need some adventure and stimulation. Shake things up a little! Get out of your routine and discover new places and meet new faces. It doesn’t have to be a big deal. Stores or buildings you’ve never been to before. A new park. A short drive. Something different.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re busy with errands, appointments and short trips. You also want to enlighten others about something. Fortunately, they will listen because with Venus in your sign, you’re charming. Today, issues about wills, inheritances, shared property and the wealth and resources of your partner are prominent.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

For 2 1/2 days every month, the moon is opposite your sign. This begins today, and highlights your focus on partners and close friends. Actually, the best way to handle this is to be accommodating and ready to go more than halfway when dealing with others. (It’s just what’s happening.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do one thing today that helps you feel better organized because this will make you happy. Admittedly, you might also have to work for the benefit of someone else. (Hey, what goes around, comes around.) Listen to helpful ideas about how to improve your health.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do something that you enjoy today. Take a long lunch. Meet friends for happy hour. Reach out to someone and start a conversation. Go outside and walk, jog or cycle. You like the outdoors. Do whatever pleases you. Make this a fun day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Home, family and your private life are your focus today. (Especially involvement with a parent.) Some will welcome privacy at home and enjoy relaxing among familiar surroundings. Or you might reorganize and clean your home. It’s your call.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you have something to say, which means you want to talk to someone. But more importantly, you want them to listen to what you have to say. You certainly don’t want to waste time in idle chitchat. You want a meaningful discussion.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Cash flow, income, earnings and moneymaking ideas have your attention now. Perhaps a special purchase? However, at a deeper level, you’re thinking about your true values today. In other words, what really matters in life?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Dylan McDermott (1961) shares your birthday. You are ambitious, hard-working and tenacious. You are also well-organized and like to make plans. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Take time for introspection or meditation. Reflect upon spiritual or religious beliefs. Discover what your real values are.