Previewing and predicting the Class 7A state football playoffs

Mount Carmel has ended Batavia’s last two seasons.

The Caravan dominated the Class 7A state championship game last year, beating the Bulldogs 44-20. It was much closer in 2021 when Mount Carmel needed an untimed down to defeat Batavia 16-14 in a second-round state playoff game in Chicago.

Ryan Boe, the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs in those losses, admitted in the preseason that he was tired of hearing about Mount Carmel. But the Batavia faithful will likely be talking about the Caravan again soon. Both teams are in the lower part of the 7A bracket and could meet in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs have a tough first-round game on Friday against Brother Rice, but will be heavy favorites against any second-round and quarterfinal opponents.

Boe has been very good this season, throwing for 1,888 yards with 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Linebacker Ben Fiegel leads the Bulldogs defense with 79 tackles and Kyle Porter has three interceptions.

Don’t read too much into Mount Carmel’s 23-21 loss at Loyola. The Caravan is as good as everyone expected. They passed up two field goal opportunities in the red zone in the first half that could have changed the game.

Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch praised Loyola’s defensive line for those crucial fourth-down plays and blamed himself for the loss.

“The kids competed their butts off,” Lynch said. “The coaches lost that game. Coaches need to get better. Myself on the offensive side of the ball. We need to put these kids in the best situations possible.”

There are two other teams to keep a close eye on in 7A.

Undefeated Hersey hasn’t been tested thoroughly in the regular season, but it has a dynamite offense led by Northwestern-bound receiver Carson Grove and two juniors with multiple Power Five offers — quarterback Colton Gumino and tight end Logan Farrell.

The Huskies have only played two teams with a winning record this season, Prospect and Buffalo Grove. They shut out the Bison 35-0 and beat Prospect by 25 points.

Downers Grove North isn’t a traditional power, but sophomore quarterback Owen Lansu and senior running back Noah Battle are breakout threats.

The Trojans have been excellent against a rugged schedule this season, with wins against St. Francis and Glenbard West. Their losses against York and Lyons (both close games) came without Battle, who is now back from injury.

Breaking down the Class 7A bracket

Favorite: Mount Carmel

Top contender: Batavia

Bracket buster: Wheaton North

Darkhorse: Downers Grove North

Best first round game: Brother Rice at Batavia

Toughest path to title: Mount Carmel

Class 7A state playoff bracket

#32 Argo (5-4) at #1 Normal (9-0), Fri. 7

#17 St. Charles North (6-3) at #16 Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-3), Sat. 6

#25 Addison Trail (6-3) vs. #8 Lincoln Park (8-1) at Lane, Fri. 6

#24 Harlem (6-3) at #9 Glenbard East (8-1), Fri. 7

#29 Wheaton-Warrenville South (5-4) at #4 Hersey (9-0), Sat. 6

#20 Kenwood (6-3) at #13 Downers Grove North (7-2), Fri. 7

#28 Collinsville (5-4) at #5 Maine West (9-0), Sat. 3

#21 Hoffman Estates (6-3) at #12 Lincoln-Way West (7-2), Fri. 7

#31 Rockford Auburn (5-4) at #2 Hononegah (9-0), Sat. 1

#18 Yorkville (6-3) at #15 Willowbrook (7-2), Fri. 7

#26 Brother Rice (5-4) at #7 Batavia (8-1), Fri. 7

#23 Jacobs (6-3) at #10 Lincoln-Way Central (8-1), Fri. 7

#30 West Chicago (5-4) at #3 Quincy (9-0), Sat. 2

#19 Wheaton North (6-3) vs. #14 Young (7-2) at Rockne, Fri. 6

#27 St. Rita (5-4) at #6 Mount Carmel (8-1), Fri. 7

#22 Buffalo Grove (6-3) at #11 Prospect (7-2), Fri. 7

O’Brien’s predictions

Second round

Normal vs. St. Charles North

Addison Trail vs. Glenbard East

Hersey vs. Downers Grove North

Collinsville vs. Lincoln-Way West

Hononegah vs. Willowbrook

Batavia vs. Lincoln-Way Central

Quincy vs. Wheaton North

Mount Carmel vs. Prospect

Quarterfinals

St. Charles North vs. Glenbard East

Hersey vs. Lincoln-Way West

Willowbrook vs. Batavia

Wheaton North vs. Mount Carmel

Semifinals

St. Charles North vs. Hersey

Batavia vs. Mount Carmel

Title game

Mount Carmel beats Hersey