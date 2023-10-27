Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully because the moon is still in your sign (which always heighten your emotions), and meanwhile, tomorrow is Lunar eclipse, which will stir things up with everyone! This is why you might feel tension building up between you and others, especially about financial matters.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Try to keep things light. Don’t overreact with others for any reason because tomorrow there is a Lunar eclipse taking place in your sign. Today, no doubt, there is a buildup of energy before this takes place tomorrow. Be patient and tolerant.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re focused on work, friends and groups right now; however, you might feel some increased tension as energy builds up before tomorrow’s full moon, which is a Lunar eclipse. This could create tension at work or in discussions related to your health or even a pet.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is still high in your chart, which means authority figures will notice you. Meanwhile, you might feel energy building up before the full moon tomorrow, which could create tension with kids, romantic situations, sports and friendships. (Ouch.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Recently you’ve enjoyed buying beautiful things for yourself and others. Fortunately, you might have attracted money to you as well. Take a deep breath and get ready for tomorrow’s full moon (which is a Lunar eclipse) because it might create tension with bosses and parents.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Wrap up loose details about financial matters, shared property and debt because issues are coming to a head now due to the fact that tomorrow is a full moon. Problems tend to intensify before every full moon, and then after it peaks, these same problems can even disappear! Go figure.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Practice patience if you feel annoyed with friends and partners today. (For your own peace of mind if nothing else.) This is because there is likely a buildup of energy happening before tomorrow’s full moon, and you can feel it. Be wise and gentle with yourself and others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a powerful time for you right now because the sun, Mercury and fiery Mars are in your sign. However, a word of caution, you are a powerful, willful sign and this is not the time to throw your weight around because tomorrow the full moon will oppose you. Baby steps. Baby steps.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Fortunately, fair Venus is high in your chart right now making you look attractive to others, especially bosses and authority figures. Be as charming as possible as tension builds up in romantic encounters, activities with kids and social situations. Steady as she goes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Home and family are important to you because you like to feel personally secure. You also value the respect of your peers and neighbors. Be patient with family members today because everyone will feel a buildup of energy before tomorrow’s full moon, which is a lunar eclipse. Go gently.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A busy day! Short trips and communications with others plus a chance to learn something new is on your menu. However, you might feel some tension, especially with family members as tomorrow’s full moon approaches. Patience will be your best friend. Remember this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans or a chances to learn new things and discover more about the world continue to intrigue you. Fortunately, with Venus opposite your sign, relations with others are smooth and supportive. Nevertheless, you might feel tension building up before tomorrow’s full moon. Use your diplomatic skills to smooth things over.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Inbar Lavi (1986) shares your birthday. Although you appear quiet, even reserved, you also can be emotional, active and energetic because you tend to react instantly to things around you. This year you will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, kudos, an award and certainly the admiration and esteem of your peers.