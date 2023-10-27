The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Previewing the top first-round high school football playoff games

Breaking down five of this weekend’s best games.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Previewing the top first-round high school football playoff games
Brother Rice’s Ryan Hartz (17) passes the ball ahead of Loyola’s Ethan Hogg (9).

Brother Rice’s Ryan Hartz (17) passes the ball ahead of Loyola’s Ethan Hogg (9).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A: Naperville North at No. 18 Glenbard West, 1 p.m. Saturday

Naperville North (6-3) has difference makers on offense in Purdue commit Luke Williams and 1,000-yard rusher Cole Arl. And William Korosec showed his big-play potential with kickoff and interception returns for touchdowns last week against Waubonsie Valley. Glenbard West (7-2), whose only in-state loss was against Downers Grove North in Week 3, has overcome an unusually large amount of injuries. Teyion Oriental and Mason Ellens have stepped up in the running game for the Hilltoppers.

Class 8A: Oswego at No. 13 Warren, 7 p.m. Friday

Oswego (6-3) is back in the playoffs after missing the postseason last year for the first time since 2010. The Panthers have allowed just 70 points all season. North Suburban champ Warren (7-2) has won seven in a row after starting 0-2 with losses to Barrington (9-0) and Maine South (8-1). The Blue Devils have a potent ground game paced by sophomore Aaron Stewart (1,336 yards, 13 TDs) and senior Donovan McNeal (818 yards, 21 TDs).

Class 8A: St. Ignatius at Joliet West, 7 p.m. Friday

St. Ignatius (6-3) graduated most of its 2022 starters, moved up from the CCL/ESCC White to the Green and jumped up two classes to 8A. But the Wolfpack are back in the playoffs after reaching the 6A semifinals last season. Leading the way is five-star Ohio State commit Justin Scott, a two-way lineman who also rushed for a TD and a two-point conversion in last week’s 23-10 win against Joliet Catholic. Southwest Prairie East champ Joliet West (8-1) is hosting an IHSA playoff game for the first time in program history. Juan Rico, who is back after missing two weeks midseason with an injury, is a capable dual-threat quarterback for the Tigers.

Class 7A: No. 25 Kenwood at No. 17 Downers Grove North, 7 p.m. Friday

Kenwood (6-3) has won six of seven after opening with defeats to Lincoln-Way East and St. Rita, with the only loss being 28-26 to Public League Red champ Morgan Park. The Broncos have Division I talent on both sides of the ball with Miami-bound edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot and Michigan-bound receiver I’Marion Stewart leading the way. Downers Grove North (7-2) owns quality wins over playoff qualifiers St. Francis, Glenbard West and Downers South. Running back Noah Battle and quarterback Owen Lansu lead a Trojans offense that has scored 27 or more points seven times this season.

Class 7A: Brother Rice at No. 4 Batavia, 7 p.m. Friday

Brother Rice (5-4) handed Maine South its only loss of the season in Week 1, but needed wins over fellow playoff qualifiers Montini and St. Rita the past two weeks to punch its ticket for the postseason. Navy commit Randall Nauden has rushed for 1,349 yards and 15 TDs to lead the offense. Batavia (8-1) has won seven in a row since losing 14-13 to Lincoln-Way East. Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Boe threw for 360 yards and six TDs vs. Glenbard North last week, boosting his season totals to 1,888 yards and 18 TDs. Batavia also has a balanced ground game that averages 5.3 yards per carry.

Next Up In High School Sports
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Hope Academy, Chicago’s only Class 1A playoff team, is a family affair
Previewing and predicting the Class 7A state football playoffs
Final Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for 2023
Three freshman high school basketball players already showing star potential
Kenwood’s Chris Riddle commits to DePaul
The Latest
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson with Anthony Perry, 20, who saved a man from being electrocuted after falling on to L tracks in 2022.
Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson participated in a six-month international training program funded by billionaire Ken Griffin.
By Frank Main
 