Noah Battle leads Downers Grove North past Kenwood and into the second round

Noah Battle making plays on offense for No. 17 Downers Grove North is nothing new.

The 5-11, 173-pounder is one of the area’s more dynamic running backs, with the speed to run away from defenders and the strength to shake off tackles.

He showed that on Friday night against No. 25 Kenwood, running for a pair of touchdowns and turning a screen pass into a 76-yard TD reception. But that wasn’t even all Battle did to put points on the scoreboard.

His first high-school interception — one of five by the Trojans’ defense — also was his first pick-six, sparking a 28-0 second-half run that turned a close game into a 42-13 Class 7A first-round win for the Trojans.

“I swear, that felt amazing,” Battle said of the interception, which pushed Downers North’s lead to 21-6 early in the third quarter. “I got the pick and the second I got the ball, I was like, ‘Just go.’”

His TD reception came on the Trojans’ first possession of the second half. He was done for the night soon after, with 22 carries for 134 yards, three catches for 92 yards and the 50 yards on the pick-six.

“He’s a tough guy and a slasher,” Kenwood coach Sinque Turner said. “He runs behind the shoulder pads and understands play design very well.”

It continues a standout senior season for Battle that included a 196-yard rushing game in Downers North’s first win over Glenbard West in 16 years, along with a two-game injury layoff.

During the downtime, Battle said, “All I did was focus on what’s next. I didn’t want to really dwell on the present. Being out, that sucked. But I just wanted to focus on getting to the playoffs and just making our team go far.”

“He could play running back or safety in college,” Downers North coach Joe Horeni said. “He knows where the ball is going and makes plays.”

So does linebacker Jimmy Janicki, a Troy baseball commit who had an interception and a sack.

Downers Grove North’s Owen Lansu (1) tracks a receiver as the Trojans play Kenwood. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

“He’s a dude,” Horeni said. “I think he could play D-I football for sure but he’s probably going to get drafted in the Major Leagues. He’s an awesome kid, plays with really good energy. Played with a broken wrist the whole year.”

Jake Gregorio, Jameson Ordway and Weston Waughop also had interceptions for the Trojans (8-2), and Gregorio added a 28-yard TD run. Lansu finished 7-for-12 for 146 yards and one TD.

For Kenwood (6-4), NaCari McFarland was 15-for-26 for 111 yards and a TD to I’Marion Stewart with five interceptions. Mako Grant had 10 carries for 70 yards and a TD.

“That’s a real good football team,” Turner said of the Trojans. “So I don’t want to take [anything] away from them. We didn’t come to perform at the level that I think we can. [We’re] fortunate enough that we still have something to play for in the city championship and the Prep Bowl.”

