Horoscope for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3 to 7 a.m. Chicago time. The full moon in Taurus peaks at 3:24 p.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today’s full moon is a lunar eclipse and it takes place in both your Money Houses. This means you might feel tense about a financial situation. Or perhaps, there will be conflict in financial discussions about your belongings, earnings or shared property or credit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the lunar eclipse (which is an intense full moon) is taking place in your sign. This is the only time all year this will happen. You have to be careful because it can trigger conflict with partners and close friends and also heighten your emotional responses to people. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Tension with coworkers or people related to your health or something to do with your pet might arise and be a challenge to deal with because this could be triggered by the energy of today’s full moon. Avoid arguments. Just take notes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your relationships with your kids as well as with friends and groups might be stressed because of the energy of today’s full moon. Likewise, romance might be in the toilet because of jealousy, conflict or general poutiness. Basically, the full moon inflates emotional reactions. Be cool.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today’s full moon is one of the more difficult full moons for your sign that will occur this year. This is why you might find yourself at odds with authority figures, especially parents and bosses. (Incidentally, this includes the police.) Family friction is also likely. (Yikes!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this full moon can create an accident-prone situation for you, primarily because you might be distracted or emotionally distraught by something, which catches you caught off guard. Don’t let this happen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial matters might come to a head. This could relate to money that you owe someone or money that someone owes you? It might be about a possession that you own, or about shared property? Whatever the case, in the next day or so, this issue will be resolved.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the only full moon opposite your sign all year is taking place. This can create tension with close friends and partners. It’s important to know that right now, the sun and Mars are in your sign, which makes you aggressive and a tad pushy. Cool your jets.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The full moon might make you feel restless or vaguely agitated because it’s taking place in a hidden part of your chart. You might feel impatient with work colleagues or something to do with a medical situation or issues involved with your health. Take it easy today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Make a point of being tactful and flexible when dealing with friends. Likewise, be reasonable when dealing with members of groups and organizations today as well, because today’s full moon could trigger conflict with others, which you don’t need. (Who does?)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you might be feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your job and your reputation. It’s hard to satisfy both. Furthermore, you’re high visibility right now. Fortunately, you look good! Cope as best you can.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be aware because today is an accident-prone day for your sign due to the energy of the full moon. Definitely avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues because these will quickly escalate into nasty arguments. Stay frosty.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Annie Potts (1952) shares your birthday. You work hard and have a tremendous eye for detail. You like the security of your job or career. You prepare for everything. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of whatever might be holding you back. Commune with nature.

