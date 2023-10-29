Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Guard your money and your possessions because anything might happen. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, protect your belonging against theft, loss or damage. Avoid arguments, especially because someone else (perhaps a partner, spouse or close friend) wants to call the shots. Patience!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because you feel restless, you might suddenly go off in a new direction or decide to do something completely different, which is hard for others to cope with. Lift your head out of your sandbox and take a look at the world around you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might encounter someone who is controlling and bossy, either connected to your work, or something to do with a pet, or even your health. As a result, you might feel a bit anxious, which in turn, could cause you to do something impulsive that you will later regret. Stay cool.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A friend might surprise you. Or perhaps a member of a group? Social situations might also be demanding, especially if they’re related to sports, the arts or anything to do with working with or playing with kids. Don’t jump to conclusions. Take things one step at a time.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a challenging day. Perhaps you or a family member is determined to make things happen at home. (Someone certainly wants their own way.) Or perhaps there’s a family reaction to something unexpected that a parent or someone in authority has done? Maintain your cool.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is definitely an accident-prone day for your sign, so please be aware of what you’re doing and saying at all times. Don’t rush. Be mindful and aware of your surroundings. Avoid arguments with siblings, neighbors and relatives, which will only aggravate things.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Money squabbles are likely. This might occur with a place of business, a friend, partner — anyone. These disagreements could be triggered by something unexpected related to credit or the wealth and resources of someone else. You feel caught, or suddenly up the proverbial creek.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be tested because people are pushy, controlling, and at the same time, there’s an element of unexpected rebellion and things going off in different directions. People will change their minds. (Tough to deal with.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re determined to do what you want. If possible, go outdoors and clear your head with a walk or a run because you always feel better when the sky is overhead. (You need freedom and space.) Meanwhile, surprise news related to your health, a pet or your job can’t be ignored.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Intense discussions with a group or a friend will take place. They might relate to a competitive situation in sports — could be anything. Whatever happens could change your social plans. Meanwhile, parents should be vigilant with their kids, because this is an accident-prone day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your home routine will change. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Stock the fridge because surprise company might drop by. Meanwhile, relations with parents and bosses could be challenging. Be courteous. Keep smiling and offer everyone good food and drink.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans might suddenly change. Because this is an accident-prone day for you, be mindful and careful. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Avoid arguments with people who are authoritative, condescending or think that they know it all. (Arrogance is pathetic.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Gabrielle Union (1972) shares your birthday. You are innovative, energetic and bursting with new ideas. You are also private, even secretive. You often make sudden changes. This year is the beginning of a new cycle, which is why it’s important to stay light on your feet and be courageous. Be open to new directions.

