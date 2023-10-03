Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Moon Alert

After 12:15 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your communication skills are hot today! It’s the perfect day to socialize. It’s a great date day. You will also enjoy fun activities with kids as well as sports events. Conversations with partners, spouses and close friends will be dynamic and productive. Go, go, go!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and today is an excellent day to deal with financial matters. It’s a good day for business and commerce. It’s a good day for money-making discussions. You might also formulate plans to entertain at home or redecorate where you live.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with Mars and Venus, which make you an excellent communicator. You’re charming, diplomatic and entertaining! You’ll want to check out energetic sports events, entertaining outings and social occasions. You’re on the move!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Although everyone around you is busy with tasks and errands, for you, this is the perfect day to keep a low profile. Work alone or behind the scenes. You might also cocoon at home; in part because increased chaos and activity on the home front need your attention.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have the Midas touch for dealing with people. Whatever you do will be successful because your communication skills are fabulous. Make note that this is also an excellent day to buy wardrobe goodies for yourself. It’s also a good day to think about your goals. Ideas?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

People notice you today, which is a good thing because you appear attractive and proactive to them. In fact, someone might seek out your advice. Because you look so good to others, some of you will begin a flirtation or an affair with a boss. (You know who you are.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do whatever you can to expand your horizons today. Obviously, if you can travel, get out of town. You will love a change of scenery. But even if you can’t travel, you can explore where you live. Go someplace you have never been before. Share time with a companion today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s the perfect day for important discussions about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt as well as shared responsibilities. You want to have boundaries clearly defined. You want to know what others expect of you and vice versa. Relations with authority figures are good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is sitting opposite your sign, which means you will have to go more than halfway when you’re dealing with others. In other words, be accommodating and willing to compromise. Cooperate and listen to what others have to say. (You can do this.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a productive day and you’re happy! You look good to others, and you’ll accomplish a lot today. In fact, this is an excellent day to go after what you want and also to deal with bosses and authority figures. In addition, money can come your way. Bonus!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Make plans to schmooze with others today because it’s a lovely day to socialize. Set aside some time to kick back and relax. Meet the gang at Happy Hour. Enjoy playful activities with kids. Sports events will appeal. This is also a great date day — romantic or otherwise.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

People are cooperative today, which will make whatever you have to do easier. You will also negotiate financial discussions or issues about inheritances and shared property very skillfully so that you come out smelling like a rose. Grab some time alone.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Gwen Stefani (1969) shares your birthday. You are innovative, exciting and dynamic. You make a statement through your appearance and are often original and daring. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on your needs and seek out relationships that are supportive to you — people who have your back.

