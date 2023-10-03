The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Should I stay with man who’s fun but bad with money?

After leaving marriage to a guy who failed to pay his taxes, woman is hesitant about her future with another man deeply in debt.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Should I stay with man who’s fun but bad with money?
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I was divorced four years ago after a 27-year marriage. Unbeknownst to me, my ex-husband hadn’t paid taxes for 17 years. We were always pretty strapped as a couple and the parents of four. Money was a constant worry, and I foolishly let him handle it all.

I am now on my own and pay everything on time, but my credit is still poor. I have been dating someone for 2 1/2 years. He has no children. He has a college degree but no savings at all, and he’s $80,000 in debt. He lavishes me with gifts for birthdays. He’s madly in love with me and incredibly kind and thoughtful. The sex is good, but I don’t love him as much as he loves me. Our politics are opposite. He loses his temper now and then, and his finances are a mess. I have broken it off seven times.

He’s now selling his house and planning on moving in with me. I have an engagement ring, and I’m afraid of what it will do to him if I end it again. I’m also afraid of being alone. We get along well and have fun, but I don’t want the money worry. I know he would split the bills, but my income is small and will shrink further when my alimony is done. Help! — MONEY MESS IN MICHIGAN

DEAR MESS: Before this relationship goes a step further, PLEASE discuss the implications with an attorney! You have hooked up with yet another financially irresponsible man. You may “know” he would split the bills when he moves into your home, but you’ll have no guarantee unless you have it in writing, reviewed by an attorney and notarized.

It goes without saying that if you actually would consider marrying this person (in the near or distant future), you will need a prenuptial agreement in place. There are worse things than being alone, and one of them would be to tie yourself to someone who can’t control his temper and can’t handle money.

DEAR ABBY: I had an unfortunate incident at my son’s wedding 11 years ago, for which I feel people are still judging me. I was sick in the months before my son’s wedding and had just returned to work. The week of the wedding, my husband was in the hospital. He was discharged the morning of the wedding, with IV antibiotics to be given at home by me for several weeks. The wedding was big and beautiful. Classy.

During the reception, my husband’s family read a poem they had written about my husband’s medical problem to those in attendance. I was upset and decided to calm down by taking a walk around the neighborhood. While I was walking, the dance with my son was called, but I wasn’t there. Instead of rescheduling for when I returned, my mother-in-law danced with my son.

This was deeply upsetting to find out afterward. I don’t think my husband should have let his mother do that. What are your thoughts? — CAN’T LET GO IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR CAN’T LET GO: I think what’s past is past, what’s done is done, and you should stop dwelling on something you cannot change. If there is fault to be found, you all own a share of it. Now let it go.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our grandchildren off limits unless we give their parents money
Dear Abby: I feel betrayed after my dad lost his job for a stupid act, then lied about it
Dear Abby: Co-worker’s now my boss, and I’m jealous
Dear Abby: Woman won’t say why she ignores grandma’s calls
Dear Abby: My husband has obvious attraction to younger woman
Dear Abby: Older husband is cold, distant and probably gay
The Latest
A white electric vehicle charges at a charging port in a parking garage.
Transportation
Loop parking garages to add 300 EV charging stations with funding from ComEd
Millennium Garages plans to have 300 chargers in its downtown parking decks by 2026 to meet the growth in electric vehicle ownership in Chicago.
By Catherine Odom
 
A gas-burning stove is offered for sale at a home improvement store on Jan. 12 in Chicago. Two alderpersons plan to introduce an ordinance that would get rid of gas stoves and heat and go all-electric in new Chicago construction.
Other Views
Go electric in new Chicago buildings, and nix gas stoves and heat
An ordinance to be introduced this month would set Chicago on a managed transition away from the use of expensive, unhealthy natural gas, City Council members William Hall and Timmy Knudsen write.
By Ald. William Hall and Ald. Timmy Knudsen
 
Former Chicago Sun-Times reporter Lillian Williams.
Sun-Times 75th Anniversary
For Black journalists, Sun-Times’ 75th anniversary is a time to look back at those who came before us
The paper’s first Black journalists were trailblazers who reported on the plight of Black America while pushing to diversify the Sun-Times’ ranks, Mary Mitchell writes.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Patriot Front, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center classified as a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, march down South Michigan Avenue in the Loop as anti-abortion activists march across the street during a March for Life rally, Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2022.
Crime
Racist propaganda, antisemitic acts spiked in Illinois last year, report shows
“In some ways, we think that we live in Illinois and somehow we’re immune to this,” said David Goldenberg, the Midwest director of the Anti-Defamation League that issued the “Hate in the Prairie State” report.
By Tom Schuba
 
A photo of 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa celebrating a play against the Bears in 2022.
Bears
NFL power rankings: Eagles, 49ers stand atop; Bears check in at No. 32
Plus, a look at the Packers, Chiefs, Texans and the rest of the league.
By Jason Lieser
 