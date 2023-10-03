The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023

18-year-old in critical condition after Grand Crossing shooting

Police found him unresponsive and laying face down after responding to a shots fired call Monday night.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_2.JPG

Sun-Times file

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Grand Crossing late Monday night.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 7800 block of South Ellis Ave. and found an 18-year-old man unresponsive and laying face down with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

