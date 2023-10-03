18-year-old in critical condition after Grand Crossing shooting

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Grand Crossing late Monday night.
Police responded to a shots fired call in the 7800 block of South Ellis Ave. and found an 18-year-old man unresponsive and laying face down with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.
No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
