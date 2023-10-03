Park Ridge traffic crash leaves man dead

A predawn traffic crash left a Park Ridge area man dead, police said Tuesday.
He was eastbound in the 1000 block of Oakton Street when the car he was driving crashed about 2:35 a.m., said Park Ridge police spokesman Tom Gadomski.
No one else was in the car, said Gadomski, who added the victim, whose identity was behind withheld until his family is notified, lives in the area.
Oakton Street will remain closed between Greenwood Road and Cumberland Avenue for the next several hours as police investigate.
The Latest
This warm and inviting soup is also nutrient-rich.
It happened about 7:20 p.m. Monday when the 54-year-old woman was riding her bike in the 5400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
John Lawrence Donoghue, who survived kamikaze attacks and helped devise plan to move Chicago’s U-505 submarine, dies at 104
Mr. Donoghue carried an injured crew mate on the USS Intrepid to a medical station. Minutes later he watched in horror as another kamikaze crashed into the spot where he just delivered the injured man.
Street closures have already begun for this year’s race, and CTA and Metra have started adding train and bus service.
Police found him unresponsive and laying face down after responding to a shots fired call Monday night.