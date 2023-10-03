Park Ridge traffic crash leaves man dead

A predawn traffic crash left a Park Ridge area man dead, police said Tuesday.

He was eastbound in the 1000 block of Oakton Street when the car he was driving crashed about 2:35 a.m., said Park Ridge police spokesman Tom Gadomski.

No one else was in the car, said Gadomski, who added the victim, whose identity was behind withheld until his family is notified, lives in the area.

Oakton Street will remain closed between Greenwood Road and Cumberland Avenue for the next several hours as police investigate.