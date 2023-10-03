The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

The prize on the line for the next drawing Wednesday night has grown so massive because there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot.

By  Associated Press
   
Chevy Johnson, a resident of Broward County, Fla., holds the three Powerball tickets she purchased in the hope of winning the jackpot of over $1 billion, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

Chevy Johnson, a resident of Broward County, Fla., said winning the Powerball jackpot would make her “the happiest person in the world.”

AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday night.

The winning numbers announced were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5.

The jackpot for the next drawing Wednesday night will be among the largest lottery prizes of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

The prize has grown so massive because there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, dating back to July 19.

That losing streak reflects the stunningly long odds of winning the jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The new $1.2 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to receive the winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 30 years. Winners nearly always pick the cash option, which for Wednesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $551 million.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 in most states and players can pick their own numbers or have a computer make the selection.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top Lottery Jackpots updated 10-2-23

10 largest U.S. lottery jackpots

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.60 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

3. $1.59 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

4. $1.54 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

5. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

6. $1.34 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

7. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

8. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

