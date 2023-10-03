The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Five schools with the best basketball/football combinations in 2023-24

The last school to win state titles in both sports in the same school year was Stevenson in 2015-16.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
Mount Carmel football coach Jordan Lynch looks to his bench to find a player against East St. Louis.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

While several schools have had tremendous success in both football and basketball over the years, the last school to win state titles in both sports in the same school year was Stevenson in 2015-16. 

Stevenson’s state championship double dip seven years ago was just the third time the feat has been accomplished in state history. The Patriots were the first “large” school and the only area school to do so.

There have been others that have come close in recent years, including Belleville Althoff in 2015-16 and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in 2021-22. 

Are there contenders to do so in 2023-24?

Here is a look at the five best football-basketball combos in the area this school year, including one school with the best shot of playing for it all in both sports. 

Best of the best: Mount Carmel

When Mount Carmel won its lone state basketball championship in 1985, it was football coach Frank Lenti’s first season with the Caravan. While Mount Carmel’s football team went 6-4 that season, Lenti turned the Caravan into a dominant program a few years later. 

But the last time there was this much hype in both sports heading into the season was back in 1993-94 with two-sport star Donovan McNabb and future NBA player Antoine Walker leading the way. 

The football team won 11 games but lost a Class 5A state quarterfinal game to St. Rita. The basketball team wrapped up the regular season 22-3 and ranked No. 4 in the final AP state rankings before falling to Brother Rice 66-63 in the sectional championship.

This year both programs are thriving. 

The football team is a perfect 6-0 and the top-ranked team in the Super 25 rankings –– and No. 1 in Class 7A. More importantly, coach Jordan Lynch’s Caravan is favored to win a second straight football state championship. 

With Northwestern recruit Angelo Ciaravino leading the way, Mount Carmel’s basketball team will likely be a preseason top-five team. The Caravan reached a sectional championship a year ago and will be a state threat in Class 3A, along with defending state champs Metamora, Thornton and DePaul Prep. 

Other combined programs to watch 

Downers Grove North

The basketball and football programs at Downers Grove North are on a joy ride. 

The Trojans made the football playoffs last year and look to be headed there again. They’re ranked No. 16 in the most recent Super 25 and off to a 5-1 start.

With star guard Jack Stanton returning for basketball coach Jim Thomas, Downers Grove North will be a preseason top-10 team a year after finishing fourth in the state in Class 4A. 

York

The Dukes are flying high in football. Unbeaten and fresh off a win over ranked Downers Grove North last weekend, York, which finished 12-1 and reached the state semifinals a year ago, is currently ranked No. 3 in Class 8A and No. 4 in the Super 25. 

The basketball team isn’t expected to reach the heights the football program is currently enjoying, but the Dukes have some firepower in guard AJ Levine and will be a sleeper to watch. 

Batavia

A year after losing in the state championship game, Batavia football is back again. The Bulldogs are 6-0, fresh off a win over ranked rival Geneva and currently the No. 3 ranked team in the state in Class 7A. 

While the Bulldogs have become a football power, the basketball team should be much improved and poised for 20-plus wins with three starters returning and a breakout season from emerging 6-7 junior Jax Abalos. 

Loyola

No school on this list has more players as part of both the football and basketball programs than the Ramblers. 

Loyola football speaks for itself. The Ramblers are the defending Class 8A state champs and are the favorite to repeat this fall. 

In each of the last six full seasons that have been played, Loyola basketball has averaged 23 wins a year. Miles Boland and a host of other key returning players should keep Loyola pushing past 20 wins again. Plus, the addition of transfer guard Nick Patton will help. The talented 6-2 guard is the son of former Loyola Academy legend Peter Patton who went on to play at DePaul.

