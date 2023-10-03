The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

Mariah Carey Christmas tour coming to Chicago

The holiday tour includes 13 dates across the country.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Mariah Carey Christmas tour coming to Chicago
Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas show to the United Center in December.

Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas show to the United Center in December.

LiveNation

If all you want for Christmas is a concert by Mariah Carey, you’re in luck.

The pop music superstar is heading out on the road once again with her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour, with a stop set for Dec. 3 at the United Center.

In 2022, her iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas is You,” (which celebrates the 30th anniversary of its release next year) logged the most streams on Spotify’s daily top songs global charts — 21,273,357 times — in one day (Dec 24, to be exact).

Ticket pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at livenation.com; general onsale starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at the same website.

Screen_Shot_2023_10_03_at_11.53.58_AM.png

Merry Christmas One and All tour dates:

  • Nov. 15: Highland, Calif., Yaamava Casino*
  • Nov. 17: Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
  • Nov. 21: Denver, Ball Arena
  • Nov 24: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
  • Nov. 27: Toronto, Canada, Scotiabank Arena
  • Nov. 29: Montreal, Canada, Centre Bell
  • Dec. 1:Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
  • Dec. 3: Chicago, United Center
  • Dec. 5: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
  • Dec. 11: Boston, TD Garden
  • Dec. 13: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
  • Dec. 15: Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
  • Dec 17: New York, Madison Square Garden

*Not a Live Nation Date

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Should I stay with man who’s fun but bad with money?
Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023
‘The Who’s Tommy’ leads the pack at Equity Jeff Awards ceremony
Beyoncé documentary to chronicle ‘Renaissance’ tour
Post-pandemic ‘crisis’ in Chicago’s cultural arts scene is real, new report finds
In Kokandy’s ‘American Psycho,’ the star slays, but the songs are bloody awful
The Latest
Eddie Hudson holds his seventh salmon of the fall. Provided by BoRabb Williams
Sports
Chicago fishing: Heat may disrupt start of C&R trout season in Illinois
Fishing through the fall heat, including a possible delay in the early C&R trout season in Illinois, leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
A photo of Duron Harmon playing for the Patriots.
Bears
Bears sign veteran safety Duron Harmon
Harmon, 32, is in his 11th season and has 78 career starts. He began his career with the Patriots and was on three of their championship teams.
By Patrick Finley
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Luke Getsy: Bears ‘liked the call’ on fourth-and-1
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy stood by his fourth-and-1 call that was stuffed with the game tied and about three minutes to play in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.
By Patrick Finley
 
Soo Kim, chairman of the board of directors at Bally’s Corporation, looks on as Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bally’s Casino Chicago at Medinah Temple in River West.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s casino at Medinah Temple will ‘secure Chicago’s fiscally strong and vibrant future,’ Johnson says
About three weeks after Illinois Gaming Board regulators let Bally’s open the doors to gamblers, Johnson helped cut the ceremonial ribbon at Medinah, which is expected to take bets for the next three years while a bigger permanent spectacle is built in the River West neighborhood.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi.
Chicago Fire
Lionel Messi’s status for Inter Miami match vs. Fire still unclear
The 36-year-old Messi has missed four of Inter Miami’s last five matches, plus another for Argentina, over the last month.
By Associated Press
 