Mariah Carey Christmas tour coming to Chicago

If all you want for Christmas is a concert by Mariah Carey, you’re in luck.

The pop music superstar is heading out on the road once again with her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour, with a stop set for Dec. 3 at the United Center.

In 2022, her iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas is You,” (which celebrates the 30th anniversary of its release next year) logged the most streams on Spotify’s daily top songs global charts — 21,273,357 times — in one day (Dec 24, to be exact).

Ticket pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at livenation.com; general onsale starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at the same website.

Merry Christmas One and All tour dates:

Nov. 15: Highland, Calif., Yaamava Casino*

Nov. 17: Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 21: Denver, Ball Arena

Nov 24: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

Nov. 27: Toronto, Canada, Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 29: Montreal, Canada, Centre Bell

Dec. 1:Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 3: Chicago, United Center

Dec. 5: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 11: Boston, TD Garden

Dec. 13: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 15: Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena

Dec 17: New York, Madison Square Garden

*Not a Live Nation Date