Mariah Carey Christmas tour coming to Chicago

If all you want for Christmas is a concert by Mariah Carey, you’re in luck.
The pop music superstar is heading out on the road once again with her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour, with a stop set for Dec. 3 at the United Center.
In 2022, her iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas is You,” (which celebrates the 30th anniversary of its release next year) logged the most streams on Spotify’s daily top songs global charts — 21,273,357 times — in one day (Dec 24, to be exact).
Ticket pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at livenation.com; general onsale starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at the same website.
Merry Christmas One and All tour dates:
- Nov. 15: Highland, Calif., Yaamava Casino*
- Nov. 17: Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
- Nov. 21: Denver, Ball Arena
- Nov 24: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
- Nov. 27: Toronto, Canada, Scotiabank Arena
- Nov. 29: Montreal, Canada, Centre Bell
- Dec. 1:Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
- Dec. 3: Chicago, United Center
- Dec. 5: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
- Dec. 11: Boston, TD Garden
- Dec. 13: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
- Dec. 15: Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
- Dec 17: New York, Madison Square Garden
*Not a Live Nation Date
