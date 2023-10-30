Far South Side development is taking shape around CTA Red Line extension

Our coalition was glad to read the Sun-Times editorial urging the city to surround the new stations created by the CTA’s Red Line extension with much-needed development, such as homes and commercial space, serving current residents and attracting new ones to the Far South Side.

We also get the editorial board’s questions and skepticism: Time and again, Chicago’s Black residents have been promised neighborhood investments that have not materialized and, as a result, many have left our city. This time, though, is different.

First, in collaboration with dozens of organizations — including Elevated Chicago — the city and CTA have developed, and the Chicago Plan Commission has approved, a community-driven plan to build equitable transit-oriented development around the new stations. Proposals to develop a site at 115th and Michigan as a mixed-use complex are already under review, and a $1 million plan to develop the 95th Street station area and corridor kicks off in November.

Second, Chicago has progressed. We now have a citywide equitable transit-oriented development plan, a new ordinance (Connected Communities) to incentivize development near transit and a dedicated grant program providing early capital to developers at 25 development sites across town. These tools were created with the city and hundreds of residents and organizations, including mine.

Meanwhile, donors like The Chicago Community Trust are matching public dollars with flexible grants and free services to ensure community-driven projects near transit come to fruition.

Thirdly, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s transition report explicitly identifies, as near-term priorities, completing the extension and building the city’s equitable transit-oriented development capacity. These recommendations came with the unanimous backing of a 32-member committee including community, labor, business, civic and government leaders.

We are not naïve. Even with all these supports in place, this will require a massive effort. Yet, as the initiatives above show, Chicagoans have demonstrated what the power of collaboration can achieve, and they will build on this momentum. We stand ready to continue partnering with neighborhood residents, government and businesses to fulfill our Far South Side communities’ visions for equity in Chicago.

Roberto Requejo, executive director, Elevated Chicago

Blame Republicans, gun companies for mass shootings

Eighteen people were murdered and many injured in Lewiston, Maine, last Wednesday night, apparently shot by a broken man armed with guns that he could easily obtain because the GOP has prevented the passage of common sense gun laws supported by clear majorities of Americans.

These guns were likely manufactured by U.S. companies that make billions annually selling weapons of war to anyone who has a pulse and some cash. These gun companies pay millions of their profits to GOP politicians, to prevent the passage of gun restrictions that will save thousands of lives.

The gun companies have been doing this for years.

The gun free-for-all in America that has resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary murders and suicides is brought to you by the GOP, sponsored by gun companies and infused into the GOP’s throwback political platform.

Guns are now the leading cause of death for American children, and the GOP reaction to this shameful fact: Loosen gun laws.

Any vote for a GOP candidate is a vote that will help cause the murders of more kids in schools, movie theaters, supermarkets, restaurants and bowling alleys across the country.

Barry Owen, Lake View