Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6 to 10:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful about negative thinking because it might color your relations with siblings, relatives and daily contacts. You might feel unappreciated. You might even feel unloved. The celestial vibes encourage this kind of thinking but it is fleeting! Don’t believe it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your financial situation might look bleak from your point of view. You might feel broke. You might also feel that others don’t appreciate your contributions. The thing to know is that today is the kind of day where things look worse than they really are.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Relations with parents, bosses, teachers and the police will be tested and challenging. This is definitely not the day to ask for permission or approval. Their response will be, “Talk to the hand!” Just coast and carry on, business as usual.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s easy to feel lacking and have self-doubts. But this is just the mood of today. Don’t believe it. It’s not true. Nevertheless, these feelings will make you feel cut off from others. Lonely and feeling unwanted. Fortunately, this is a temporary dark cloud on your horizon.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Expect to have difficulty dealing with friends and members of groups. You might feel cold and insensitive to others, which is why they won’t respond to you. Or vice versa, you think they’re cold and insensitive to you. Either way, there’s a failure of communication. It’s temporary.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a tough day to talk to bosses, parents and people in authority, including the police. Don’t even go there. You will not get a helpful response. Instead, pull your cards in close to your chest. Cope as best you can until tomorrow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

News in the media or news about travel plans or something to do with legal or medical matters might depress you today. You feel overwhelmed and helpless. But this is actually not the case. It’s just how you feel. Things look are worse than they really are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be disappointed in your fair share of something. Or you might be disappointed that someone was not forthcoming with more help and support. It’s just what it is. The other person might also feel unappreciated or left out in the cold.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s hard to relate to those who are closest to you because feelings of internal negativism make you unfriendly. You’re withdrawn. This is why separations might occur today. People don’t understand each other and are too quick to assume the worst.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might find your job or something to do with your health or even a pet to be onerous today. It’s too much to handle. No one will help you. Feelings of resentment will make you pull in your own energy and refuse to help others. It’s a classic misunderstanding. (Gone by tomorrow.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Parents must remember to be gentle with their kids today because it’s easy to fall into negative thinking. Perhaps they’re making too many demands about Halloween costumes? Or perhaps you feel anxious about a party? Get things in perspective. Tomorrow things look much better!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions with an older family member or a parent will be difficult today. They seem to be in cooperative and insensitive. (Very likely, that’s how they see you.) This is a poor day for family communications. Just move on because tomorrow is a much better day.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Nia Long (1970) shares your birthday. You give yourself wholeheartedly to whatever interests you. Invariably, your infectious enthusiasm encourages others to join your efforts. This is a slower-paced year for you. It’s time to rejuvenate your energy, and focus on business and personal relationships. Don’t hesitate to ask for help.

