First day of practice: Young reloads with inexperienced, yet talented roster

Destiny Jackson, Young’s star guard, had an eventful offseason.

Jackson was invited to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s ‘Curry Camp,’ where 26 boys and girls are invited to California to receive training from Curry and trainers and coaches. She also attended the Wootten Basketball Camp with other top players in the country.

This season, she’ll be one of the leaders for a Dolphins team without a senior. In addition to her game, she was working on her leadership skills. The Dolphins once again field a talented team, and they’re not concerned about their youth hindering them as the first day of practice around the state commenced Monday.

“It’s going to be a big thing for us because people think that you need a senior to run the team,” sophomore forward Chellise Jones said. “But I feel like any age group could be a leader and run the team.”

Coach Krissy Harper has noticed Jackson becoming more vocal.

“Her leadership verbal ability has just skyrocketed,” Harper said. “Something that she struggled with as a freshman was being more vocal. She was the one who always tried to lead by example, but now that she’s getting older, she understands I not only have to lead by example, but I also have to be vocal to my teammates. Being the point guard, you’re the floor general, so they need to not only see you, but they need to hear you.”

Jackson is a high-scoring, 5-foot-6 guard who loves to play fast. She holds multiple Division 1 scholarship offers from the likes of Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State and Arizona State. was on the 2022 city championship team as a freshman. She understands her importance to this year’s Dolphins team.

“I’m trying to be consistent with everything I do,” Jackson said. “Last year, I didn’t take the best shots, and this year, my team is counting on me to be more like a leader to take better shots, hit my shots.”

Young beat Kenwood last year in the Public League championship game but fell to the same Broncos in the Illinois High School Association state playoffs. The Dolphins lost three starters from that team.

“Because of the experience that the returners did have, being able to play with the seniors for the past two years, it’s not a culture shock for them,” Harper said. “They’re anxious about stepping into those shoes and filling them to the best they can, and I’m confident in them.”

Young can play big with Jones and junior forward Amaya Henderson, who recently received a scholarship offer from the University of Evansville. Harper said she is excited to see the two work together on high-low actions.

“We can really control the paint,” Harper said. “Size is something that a lot of teams in the city and the state don’t have.”

Junior guard KJ Johnson provides a scoring punch and can handle the ball. Freshman guard Gaby Domercant can provide three-point shooting and already received a scholarship offer from Loyola.

The Dolphins are only worried about their progress this season, but Jackson said she doesn’t want to feel the pain of losing in the state finals again.

“I don’t want to feel that same feeling,” Jackson said. “I felt it two years in a row.”

Though she knows she’s one of the oldest players on the team, it’s still surreal to Jackson.

“It’s crazy because all my first two years, it was like, ‘Oh, you’re the baby.’ In the snap of a finger, it’s different now. So, you know, it’s an adjustment, but I’m ready for it.