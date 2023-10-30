The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 30, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

First day of practice: Young reloads with inexperienced, yet talented roster

Destiny Jackson, Young’s star guard, will be one of the leaders for a Dolphins team without a senior.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE First day of practice: Young reloads with inexperienced, yet talented roster
merlin_117013400.jpg

Whitney Young’s Destiny Jackson shoots the ball during basketball practice on October 30th, 2023. | Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Kirsten Stickney,

Destiny Jackson, Young’s star guard, had an eventful offseason. 

Jackson was invited to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s ‘Curry Camp,’ where 26 boys and girls are invited to California to receive training from Curry and trainers and coaches. She also attended the Wootten Basketball Camp with other top players in the country. 

This season, she’ll be one of the leaders for a Dolphins team without a senior. In addition to her game, she was working on her leadership skills. The Dolphins once again field a talented team, and they’re not concerned about their youth hindering them as the first day of practice around the state commenced Monday.

“It’s going to be a big thing for us because people think that you need a senior to run the team,” sophomore forward Chellise Jones said. “But I feel like any age group could be a leader and run the team.”

Coach Krissy Harper has noticed Jackson becoming more vocal.

“Her leadership verbal ability has just skyrocketed,” Harper said. “Something that she struggled with as a freshman was being more vocal. She was the one who always tried to lead by example, but now that she’s getting older, she understands I not only have to lead by example, but I also have to be vocal to my teammates. Being the point guard, you’re the floor general, so they need to not only see you, but they need to hear you.”

Jackson is a high-scoring, 5-foot-6 guard who loves to play fast. She holds multiple Division 1  scholarship offers from the likes of Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State and Arizona State. was on the 2022 city championship team as a freshman. She understands her importance to this year’s Dolphins team. 

“I’m trying to be consistent with everything I do,” Jackson said. “Last year, I didn’t take the best shots, and this year, my team is counting on me to be more like a leader to take better shots, hit my shots.”

Young beat Kenwood last year in the Public League championship game but fell to the same Broncos in the Illinois High School Association state playoffs. The Dolphins lost three starters from that team. 

“Because of the experience that the returners did have, being able to play with the seniors for the past two years, it’s not a culture shock for them,” Harper said. “They’re anxious about stepping into those shoes and filling them to the best they can, and I’m confident in them.”

Young can play big with Jones and junior forward Amaya Henderson, who recently received a scholarship offer from the University of Evansville. Harper said she is excited to see the two work together on high-low actions. 

“We can really control the paint,” Harper said. “Size is something that a lot of teams in the city and the state don’t have.”

Junior guard KJ Johnson provides a scoring punch and can handle the ball. Freshman guard Gaby Domercant can provide three-point shooting and already received a scholarship offer from Loyola. 

The Dolphins are only worried about their progress this season, but Jackson said she doesn’t want to feel the pain of losing in the state finals again. 

“I don’t want to feel that same feeling,” Jackson said. “I felt it two years in a row.”

Though she knows she’s one of the oldest players on the team, it’s still surreal to Jackson. 

“It’s crazy because all my first two years, it was like, ‘Oh, you’re the baby.’  In the snap of a finger, it’s different now. So, you know, it’s an adjustment, but I’m ready for it.

Next Up In Sports
What’s going on with the coaches in the Big Ten?
Bulls’ Patrick Williams knows he has to figure it out sooner than later
Alex Vlasic’s impressive start to Blackhawks’ season interrupted by concussion
Upon Further Review: 3 big plays on each side of ball that undid Bears vs. Chargers
Lionel Messi, Aitana Bonmati win Ballon d’Or
Will Bears GM Ryan Poles stand pat at the NFL trade deadline?
The Latest
merlin_11073435.jpg
Columnists
Obama team reuniting in Chicago to mark 15th anniversary of historic presidential win
The former president will be interviewed by the hosts of “Pod Save America” during the first-of-its-kind reunion, expected to draw thousands Thursday through Saturday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Michigan v Michigan State
College Sports
What’s going on with the coaches in the Big Ten?
From Pat Fitzgerald to Mel Tucker to Jim Harbaugh, they seem to be finding new ways to get in trouble.
By Rick Telander
 
This handout picture courtesy of the United States embassy in Jerusalem taken on October 20, 2023 shows Natalie Shoshana Raanan (left) and Judith Tai Raanan speaking on the phone with President Joe Biden, after being held hostage and later released by Hamas.
Israel-Hamas War
Evanston teen Natalie Raanan back in Chicago after being held hostage by Hamas
Natalie Raanan, 18, and her mother Judith Raanan, 59, were kidnapped Oct. 7 and taken hostage by Hamas. They were released nearly two weeks later. The Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Yinam Cohen announced Natalie Raanan’s return to Chicago but did not mention when Judith Raanan would return home.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Patrick Williams and Billy Donovan
Bulls
Bulls’ Patrick Williams knows he has to figure it out sooner than later
Coach Billy Donovan has been taking playing time away from Williams in the second half of games lately, and if the power forward wants that trend to stop he needs to step up and start making an impact.
By Joe Cowley
 
Jasmine and Laricee Carter
Crime
‘Everybody was climbing on top of each other:’ Witnesses describe mass shooting at West Side Halloween party
At least 15 people were wounded before the gunman ran off and a suspect was taken into custody. He is a convicted felon with arrests for murder, attempted murder and carjacking.
By Rosemary SobolTom Schuba, and 1 more
 