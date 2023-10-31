Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Surprise perks and pleasing events might be related to your job. For example, a new coworker might interest you. Or a coworker is helpful to you? Or new equipment makes things easier? Likewise, a pleasant surprise with a pet or even your health could occur.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

An unexpected invitation might come your way at this time. You should know that you’ll have to react quickly if you’re interested because this window of opportunity is brief. Love at first sight? Romantic opportunities? Fun news related to kids is also likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something pleasant, surprising and unexpected related to home and family will occur at this time. Stock the fridge because you might spontaneously entertain. Or you might buy something high-tech for your home? Or modern art? Something entertaining will happen. “Trick-or-treat!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s Halloween and you’re in a playful mood! Fortunately, you have the energy to share with children. You will also enjoy socializing and having fun times. Parties, romance and friendly conversations will be the tone of this day. People are happy to see you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have a strong emphasis on home and family. Life will be busy and your home might be a source of chaos and increased activities. However, you might also have some surprising news that impacts your salary. You might win a boon or a gift. You might even have an opportunity to travel.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Stay relaxed and flexible because today will trigger some unexpected events that will take you in new directions, but they will be enjoyable. Be up for things. Accept surprise invitations. Be ready to go with the flow. The pace is fast today but interesting!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something unexpected but pleasant might impact your day. It could be something private that concerns you at home. It might even relate to a secret love affair? Meanwhile, your focus on earnings, cash flow and spending money is strong. (Keep track of what you’re spending.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a strong day for you because the sun, Mercury and Mars are all in your sign boosting your spirits and energy. Meanwhile, expect a few surprises from friends and groups. They might show up at your door in full costume! After all, without doubt, Halloween is a Scorpio event!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although you might play things low-key today, a boss, teacher, parent or someone in authority will have a surprise for you. It could be words of praise. It might be an award. It might be acknowledgement and encouragement. (In a few cases, it will be romance.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Sudden opportunities to travel or do something different today might fall in your lap. Whatever it is will be stimulating and possibly educational, certainly a new experience. You might meet someone new who is very different. This is likely because this is a popular time for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re high visibility and admired by others, which is why you will enjoy the festivities of this day. Meanwhile, keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way. Sweet romance is also a possibility.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re up for whatever is happening because right now, you feel curious about your world around you and eager to expand your experience of things. You want to meet new people and see new places. Meanwhile, relations with partners and close friends are warm and happy. Expect a surprise from someone close to you. (Who knew?)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Piper Perabo (1976) shares your birthday. You are creative, intelligent and original, but you’re also very modest. Fortunately, you are resilient and courageous. This is a wonderful, fun-loving year! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Have fun but don’t lose sight of your goals. Old friends might reappear.

