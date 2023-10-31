Go & Show: Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s Lake Michigan meeting on Wednesday

The Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant holds another one of its seasonal meetings on Lake Michigan Wednesday.

I love these meetings, they are always packed with information that non-academics can understand. I’m often disappointed at the small turnout for this meetings. The meetings are usually held in the spring and fall.

This one is loaded wth information I’m really interested in. Michigan State’s Chris Vandergoot, Ph.D., will present on tracking fish with acoustic telemetry. Notre Dame’s Gary Lamberti, Ph.D., will do the same on emerging research on PFAs in Lake Michigan. That’s a topic we’re all going to get better versed in. Indiana DNR’s Lake Michigan fisheries biologist Ben Dickinson give an Indiana DNR fisheries report.

The meeting will be held at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk classroom at 100 Riverwalk Drive, Portage, Indana, from 6-8:30 (Central time) Wednesday evening.

The virtual meeting will be Nov. 9.

Register at purdue.ag/fall-2023-fisheries.