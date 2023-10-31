The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Commanders send edge rusher Chase Young to 49ers

The move comes hours after Washington traded defensive end Montez Sweat to the Bears.

By  Josh Dubow | Associated Press
   
Defensive end Chase Young.

The Commanders traded defensive end Chase Young to the 49ers.

Alex Brandon/AP

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers got some needed help for their struggling defense, acquiring edge rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a conditional third-round draft pick.

Two people with knowledge of the deal confirmed that Young was headed to San Francisco pending a physical following the trade agreed to before Tuesday’s deadline. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced it.

Young will team up with his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa to give the Niners (5-3) a formidable edge rushing duo and provide a needed boost for a team on a three-game losing streak.

Young was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft — a year after Bosa went No. 2 to San Francisco — and has been playing at a high level this season after two injury-plagued years.

Young has five sacks in seven games this season — two more than anyone on the 49ers — and is tied for eighth in the league with 38 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

After a fast start to the season, San Francisco’s defense has struggled during the recent losing streak. The Niners had no sacks on 45 pass attempts in a loss to Minnesota in Week 7 and were picked apart last week by Joe Burrow and Cincinnati.

They hope the addition of Young to a defensive line that already includes Bosa; defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead; and recently acquired edge rusher Randy Gregory will help San Francisco return to its dominant form.

Young is the second defensive end traded away by Washington on Tuesday. The Commanders earlier shipped Montez Sweat to the Bears for a 2024 second-round draft pick.

