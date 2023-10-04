Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your communication skills are excellent because not only will you be forceful and direct, you will also be charming and diplomatic. (That’s a killer combo.) You might even play the role of adjudicator or ombudsperson to others who are quarreling.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Financial talks will go well, especially related to your job. Likewise, financial discussions that relate to real estate or home and family will also be blessed. You might even buy something beautiful for your home or decide to entertain at home today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fortunate day for you because the moon is in your sign dancing with Venus and Mars. This means you feel confident, especially dealing with younger people, sports situations and anything to do with the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. You’ll go after what you want (but nicely).

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It will suit you perfectly to be low key today and work alone or behind the scenes. Your primary focus is on your personal world and issues related to home and family. Very likely, you are dealing with home repairs and family dynamics.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze! Talk to friends as well as groups and members of clubs and organizations because everyone will be happy to see you. With Venus in your sign now, you are charming and diplomatic. Nevertheless, Mars will beef up your communications and make you confident and to the point.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re noticed today. People might even know personal details about you. For some of you, this could relate to a secret love affair that has been going on. (You know who you are.) Meanwhile, discussions with parents and bosses might impact your earnings or your assets. Looks good.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely day and in particular, you would like to do something to break the monotony or routine of things. You want to experience something different! Travel would be the perfect option. You can also be a tourist in your own neighborhood. Go someplace different — have a little adventure!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Quiet, behind-the-scenes discussions about shared responsibilities, shared property, inheritances or debt and taxes might take place today. You will probably come out smelling like a rose because at the moment, Venus is at the top of your chart giving you great favor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you have to cooperate with others and be prepared to go more than halfway, which is not a big deal. You simply have to be polite, a bit deferential and certainly, willing to listen. Travel plans will intrigue you. A competitive colleague might be in the picture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are not a lazy sign. Today you are prepared to work because you know you will make a good impression on someone, hopefully someone in authority. Meanwhile, help from another source, either practical or financial, will be forthcoming. This means your efforts will be rewarded.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A playful day! It’s also a romantic, flirtatious day! Enjoy social outings and exciting, provocative exchanges with others. Meanwhile, sports events and fun activities with kids will please you, along with movies, the theater and outdoor entertaining diversions. Have fun!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might cocoon at home today. You might also have a heartfelt discussion with a family member about something, probably domestic matters. It might also relate to a home-based business. If so, you can expect help from someone else. It might be financial support or the helpful, physical efforts of someone.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Dakota Johnson (1989) shares your birthday. Sometimes too you’re inclined to put others first. (It’s wise to have a healthy self-interest.) Nevertheless, your efforts to help others are admirable. This year is playful and fun-loving! It’s time to nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself. Gratitude will be important. Old friends might reappear.

