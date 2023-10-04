Bishop Ford reopens following shooting

A person traveling in a car on the Bishop Ford Freeway was shot late Tuesday on the Far South Side.

It happened about 10:05 p.m. near 130th Street, according to state police.

The victim, a front seat passenger, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Four others in the car were not hurt and all lanes in the area were back open following the attack.

Anyone with information should contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.