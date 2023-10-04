The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Bishop Ford reopens following shooting

The shooting injured a front seat passenger and happened near the Beaubien Woods shortly after 10 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Bishop Ford reopens following shooting
An Illinois State Police squad car

Sun-Times file

A person traveling in a car on the Bishop Ford Freeway was shot late Tuesday on the Far South Side.

It happened about 10:05 p.m. near 130th Street, according to state police.

The victim, a front seat passenger, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Four others in the car were not hurt and all lanes in the area were back open following the attack.

Anyone with information should contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Next Up In Crime
Downstate man gets 4.5 years for assaulting officer on Jan. 6, still faces murder charges in Skokie woman’s death
Girl, 16, stabbed to death during fight in Loop
5 wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe and man linked to ransom note arrested
Man found shot dead in Douglas
New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
The Latest
_Woodsassault.png
Politics
Downstate man gets 4.5 years for assaulting officer on Jan. 6, still faces murder charges in Skokie woman’s death
The case against Shane Woods, of downstate Auburn, began as one of the more serious cases against an Illinois resident stemming from the Capitol attack.
By Jon Seidel
 
Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage are shown a waterfront scene from the movie “She Came to Me.”
Movies and TV
‘She Came to Me’ characters are too unbearable to be funny
Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei star in the strange story of a N.Y. composer, his high-strung wife and a seductive tugboat captain.
By Richard Roeper
 
A man was shot to death in the 2000 block of South Michigan, police said.
Crime
Girl, 16, stabbed to death during fight in Loop
Police were called to the scene for a large group of people fighting and found Heaven D. Taylor unresponsive in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street.
By Cindy Hernandez and Rosemary Sobol
 
Taylor Hall will turn 32 next month but feels motivated to defy the typical aging curve.
Blackhawks
As Taylor Hall nears 32nd birthday, he’s more motivated than ever to defy the aging curve
Whether he’s playing or watching hockey, football or baseball, the Blackhawks’ new forward closely watches examples of players succeeding into their late 30s that he hopes to emulate.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: How do I move on after husband left me for my sister?
Dumped wife get offers of help from friends, but doesn’t trust them and pushes them away.
By Abigail Van Buren
 