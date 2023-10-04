The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
NASCAR bringing back Chicago Street Race in 2024 with shorter road closures

NASCAR returns to Chicago despite some pushback from politicians and downtown residents.

By  David Struett and Chris De Luca
   
NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen (91) fist pumps as he celebrates a victory after winning the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen (91) celebrates winning the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race on July 2.

NASCAR officially released its 2024 schedule Wednesday, confirming the Grant Park 220 will be held in Chicago on July 6-7, while the city said the racing franchise has committed to shorten road closures and covering costs to the city.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city secured those commitments after talking with NASCAR at the end of last year’s race to address concerns from residents and alderpeople. Neither Johnson nor NASCAR would disclose further details.

“As a result of these conversations, NASCAR has agreed to shorten the event’s set up and tear down windows, reducing travel disruption for impacted communities and other residents,” Johnson said in a news release.

“NASCAR has also committed to addressing costs incurred by city departments and agencies in facilitating and securing the event as consistent with other large-scale events,” Johnson said. “This is a win for Chicago taxpayers, as the original agreement did not include provisions for such costs.”

In Wednesday’s announcement, NASCAR said this year’s race, on July 1-2, brought the city $108.9 million in economic activity from corporate spenders and tourists.

The report by Choose Chicago and the Chicago Sports Commission also found that the race helped drive the highest hotel revenue for Fourth of July Weekend since 2015 and brought in more than $8.3 million in state and local taxes while supporting 750 jobs.

The report found that 53% of this year’s racegoers traveled from outside the city.

Around 79,000 people attended over both race days, the report states, falling short of the 100,000 guests that NASCAR had projected.

The report does not say how much of tax payer money was used by the city to cover security, road repairs and other costs.

NASCAR signed an agreement with former Mayor Lori Lightfoot for three annual street race festivals in July with options for two more years. But the contract contains clauses allowing either party to cancel for “convenience” by giving adequate notice.

New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2 that played out during a ferociously stormy weekend in Chicago.

“Man, what an experience,” van Gisbergen said after his rain-shortened Chicago victory. “With the crowd out here, it was so cool. This is what you dream of.

“It was tough but a lot of fun.”

In a wet, wild race that was delayed by a record-setting storm and eventually shortened from 100 to 75 laps to get to the end before darkness fell, van Gisbergen avoided all kinds of pitfalls — bumps, slippery spots, tire barriers and a gnarly Turn 6 at Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive; stalked an impressive list of drivers in front of him; and finally passed leader Justin Haley on Lap 70, bringing it home from there.

It was the first win by a NASCAR Cup Series driver in his first race since Johnny Rutherford pulled off the feat in 1963.

The season-opening Daytona 500 is set for Feb. 18 and the season will conclude in Phoenix on Nov. 10, 2024, according to the schedule.

NASCAR also confirmed it will finally bring its top Cup Series to Iowa for the first time. Cup Series drivers will race at Iowa Speedway in Newton — about 40 minutes east of Des Moines — in June.

Read the economic impact report on NASCAR’s 2023 Chicago Street Race:

