The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
College Sports Sports

No. 10 Notre Dame looks to fix its offense at No. 25 Louisville

The offense that looked so impressive through the first four games suddenly has gone stagnant.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE No. 10 Notre Dame looks to fix its offense at No. 25 Louisville
Notre Dame’s Mitchell Evans completes a catch ahead of Duke’s Brandon Johnson.

Notre Dame’s Mitchell Evans completes a catch ahead of Duke’s Brandon Johnson.

Ben McKeown/AP

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame and quarterback Sam Hartman need to find a quick fix.

The offense that looked so impressive through the first four games suddenly has gone stagnant. It scored just 35 points against the last two opponents, then-No. 6 Ohio State and then-No. 17 Duke.

While the defense has done its job by holding both teams to 17 or fewer points, the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish hope to turn things around Saturday when they play their third straight unbeaten opponent, No. 25 Louisville. But Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman isn’t panicking.

“Every college football team will improve throughout the season,” he said. “The ones that improve the fastest are the ones that usually play for championships and are playing at the end of the year for things that are extremely important. So, that’s our challenge: to improve faster than our opponents.”

Notre Dame thought it had solved the problem when Hartman led the offense to 46.0 points and 508.8 yards through the first four weeks.

Then came the fall.

While part of the explanation clearly could be playing stronger opponents, the Irish (5-1) also are struggling with the surprises they’re seeing on game days.

“You also are learning that people adjust to us,” offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “Maybe sometimes what our film study shows is not what we get.”

Hartman failed to match the hype in the two prime-time games, completing just 58.2% of his passes for 397 yards, 7.2 yards per attempt and one touchdown. In the previous four, he connected on 71.1% of his throws for 11.8 yards per attempt and 13 TDs.

Ohio State and Duke both had defenses ranked among the top 10 in points and yards per pass attempt. Plus, Notre Dame has asked Hartman not to be as aggressive against top-tier opponents.

His numbers may reflect why. Since 2021, Hartman is 3-5 against AP Top 25 teams, completing 55.9% of his throws for 7.6 yards per attempt with 20 TDs and 11 interceptions.

Another factor could be injuries. Only three receivers played last weekend at Duke, though two of Hartman’s favorite targets who sat out — Jaden Greathouse and Jayden Thomas — could return against the Cardinals (5-0). Both practiced Tuesday.

“We expect them both to be back,” Freeman said. “They’re both improving.”

Notre Dame’s inability to finish drives with touchdowns is another concern.

Hartman led 13 drives into opponents’ territory, with only six producing points. There were no turnovers and the Irish averaged 4.7 yards per carry, but they failed to convert two fourth-and-1 plays against Ohio State.

“When you think of the fourth-and-1 situations on offense, we’ve got to convert because we’re going to continue to go for those (based on) the percentages of success,” Freeman said. “That’s a mindset that I have, and we have to be able to execute.”

Kicker Spencer Shrader’s recent struggles haven’t helped, either. Though he set a program record with a 54-yard field earlier this season, he’s only making 50% of his attempts and has missed from 47 and 37 yards. Freeman recently changed holders, giving the job to punter Bryce McFerson so Shrader feels more comfortable.

The offense also struggled with the atmosphere at Duke, committing six pre-snap penalties, something that must get better in a similar scenario this weekend at Louisville.

So, against coach Jeff Brohm’s high-scoring, creative offense, Notre Dame must be right on point.

“It doesn’t take long to watch film to see why they’re 5-0,” Freeman said. “It’s another night game, and it’ll be a great atmosphere, a great opportunity. They’ve got an explosive offense.”

Next Up In College Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny doing well after cardiac episode
Illinois football has an identity, all right — it’s just not a very flattering one
Georgia loses votes, but stays at No. 1 in Top 25
Audric Estime, Sam Hartman help Notre Dame rally past Duke
Third-quarter flurry leads Purdue to rout of Illinois
Penn State gets it together in second half to rout Northwestern
The Latest
merlin_116300356.jpg
Bears
Bears lay in on the line vs. Commanders’ dominant front four
Injuries and absences have robbed the Bears’ offensive line of any continuity, but — possibly with Teven Jenkins returning — they’ll have to get it together quickly Thursday night against Chase Young, Jonathan Allen and one of the best defensive lines in the NFL
By Mark Potash
 
El alcalde de Nueva York, Eric Adams, enfrenta una crisis, ya que su ciudad ha recibido casi 120,000 migrantes en el último año. “Queremos hacer una evaluación honesta de lo que estamos viviendo aquí en esta ciudad”, dijo sobre su próximo viaje de cuatro días a América Latina. “Estamos al límite de nuestra capacidad”.
La Voz Chicago
Alcalde de Nueva York viaja a Latinoamérica con un mensaje para los solicitantes de asilo, mientras Chicago planea viaje a la frontera
El alcalde de Nueva York, Eric Adams, viajará esta semana a México, Ecuador y Colombia en un viaje de cuatro días. Chicago enviará una delegación a México para advertirles a los migrantes de los inviernos de la ciudad.
By Anthony Izaguirre | Associated Press
 
Está planeado que los Damen Silos a lo largo del Río Chicago sean derribados. El nuevo propietario necesitará la aprobación del gobierno federal y de la Municipalidad. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Retrasan demolición de los Damen Silos a la espera de una revisión federal
“La Ciudad de Chicago diferirá su decisión sobre la solicitud de demolición en espera del resultado de los procesos de permiso y revisión [asociada] federales y la participación comunitaria relacionada”, según funcionarios.
By Brett Chase
 
Ray López, quien coqueteó con postularse para el Congreso en 2018, presentó el lunes una declaración para una campaña congresional.
La Voz Chicago
Concejal Ray López anuncia candidatura contra ‘Chuy’ García para congresista
Al igual que García, López se postuló para alcalde. A diferencia de García, se retiró y apostó por el caballo equivocado al respaldar a Paul Vallas.
By Fran Spielman and Lynn Sweet
 
Simone Biles competes on the beam during the women’s team final.
Olympic Sports
Simone Biles leads U.S. women gymnastics team to title at world championships
The American team of Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong combined for a total of 167.729 points to edge Brazil and France.
By Associated Press
 