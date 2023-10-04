The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 7

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (11) (6-0) 128 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (6-0) 119 2
3. York (6-0) 104 3
4. Barrington (6-0) 84 4
5. Maine South (5-1) 82 5
6. Naperville Central (5-1) 50 9
7. Palatine (4-2) 45 6
8. Huntley (5-1) 29 NR
8. Warren (4-2) 29 10
10. Oswego (5-1) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 8, West Aurora 7, Belleville East 4, Stevenson 2, Minooka 2.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Hersey (6-0) 109 2
3. Batavia (5-1) 103 3
4. Normal (6-0) 91 4
5. Edwardsville (6-0) 67 7
6. Quincy (6-0) 49 8
7. Downers Grove North (5-1) 47 6
8. St. Rita (4-2) 46 5
9. Hononegah (6-0) 34 10
10. Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-1) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 5, Lincoln Way West 5, St. Charles North 4, Lincoln-Way Central 3, Maine West 2.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (10) (4-2) 127 1
2. Kankakee (3) (6-0) 114 2
3. Washington (5-1) 95 4
4. Geneva (5-1) 85 3
5. Lake Zurich (5-1) 71 6
6. Cary-Grove (5-1) 69 5
7. Dunlap (6-0) 46 7
8. Normal West (5-1) 45 9
9. Belvidere North (5-1) 29 10
10. Providence (4-2) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Fenwick 9, Libertyville 3, Lemont 2, Crete-Monee 1, Wauconda 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (12) (6-0) 129 1
2. Sycamore (1) (6-0) 118 2
3. Carmel (5-1) 81 4
4. Morgan Park (5-1) 77 3
5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-1) 57 5
6. Glenbard South (6-0) 54 7
7. Antioch (6-0) 41 8
8. Peoria (4-2) 36 6
9. Morton (6-0) 35 NR
10. St. Francis (6-0) 33 10

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 29, Mahomet-Seymour 18, Highland 4, Hillcrest 2, Nazareth 1.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (11) (6-0) 128 1
2. Morris (2) (6-0) 117 3
3. IC Catholic (5-1) 93 2
4. Murphysboro (6-0) 75 8
5. Rockford Boylan (5-1) 59 5
6. St. Laurence (5-1) 56 10
7. Richmond-Burton (5-1) 50 4
8. Wheaton Academy (5-1) 28 NR
9. Dixon (6-0) 22 NR
10. Coal City (5-1) 20 NR
(tie) Mt. Zion (5-1) 20 6

Others receiving votes: Carterville 17, Breese Central 10, Peoria Notre Dame 6, Geneseo 6, Harrisburg 3, Normal U-High 3.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Princeton (5-1) 102 3
3. Wilmington (5-1) 99 4
4. Montini (5-1) 88 2
5. Roxana (6-0) 69 8
6. Williamsville (5-1) 58 9
7. DuQuoin (6-0) 41 10
8. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-2) 34 5
9. Greenville (6-0) 26 NR
10. Stanford Olympia (4-2) 23 6

Others receiving votes: Durand-Pecatonica 20, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 20, Phillips 5.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (6-0) 109 2
3. Bloomington Central Catholic (6-0) 98 4
4. Seneca (6-0) 91 3
5. Knoxville (6-0) 75 5
6. Shelbyville (6-0) 53 7
7. Johnston City (6-0) 52 6
8. Athens (5-1) 26 8
9. Rockridge (5-1) 25 9
10. Momence (6-0) 23 10

Others receiving votes: Farmington 17, Breese Mater Dei 10, Marian Central 4, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (14) (6-0) 140 1
2. Forreston (6-0) 120 2
3. Camp Point Central (6-0) 107 3
4. Morrison (6-0) 94 4
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (6-0) 73 5
6. Althoff Catholic (5-1) 67 6
7. Newman Central Catholic (5-1) 41 7
8. Stark County (6-0) 23 NR
9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (5-1) 19 10
10. Hope Academy (5-1) 18 NR
(tie) Fulton (4-2) 18 9

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 15, LeRoy 14, Casey-Westfield 14, Sesser-Valier) 5, Calhoun 1, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.

