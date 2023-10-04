Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 7
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (11) (6-0) 128 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (6-0) 119 2
3. York (6-0) 104 3
4. Barrington (6-0) 84 4
5. Maine South (5-1) 82 5
6. Naperville Central (5-1) 50 9
7. Palatine (4-2) 45 6
8. Huntley (5-1) 29 NR
8. Warren (4-2) 29 10
10. Oswego (5-1) 22 NR
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 8, West Aurora 7, Belleville East 4, Stevenson 2, Minooka 2.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Hersey (6-0) 109 2
3. Batavia (5-1) 103 3
4. Normal (6-0) 91 4
5. Edwardsville (6-0) 67 7
6. Quincy (6-0) 49 8
7. Downers Grove North (5-1) 47 6
8. St. Rita (4-2) 46 5
9. Hononegah (6-0) 34 10
10. Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-1) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 5, Lincoln Way West 5, St. Charles North 4, Lincoln-Way Central 3, Maine West 2.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (10) (4-2) 127 1
2. Kankakee (3) (6-0) 114 2
3. Washington (5-1) 95 4
4. Geneva (5-1) 85 3
5. Lake Zurich (5-1) 71 6
6. Cary-Grove (5-1) 69 5
7. Dunlap (6-0) 46 7
8. Normal West (5-1) 45 9
9. Belvidere North (5-1) 29 10
10. Providence (4-2) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Fenwick 9, Libertyville 3, Lemont 2, Crete-Monee 1, Wauconda 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Prairie Ridge (12) (6-0) 129 1
2. Sycamore (1) (6-0) 118 2
3. Carmel (5-1) 81 4
4. Morgan Park (5-1) 77 3
5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-1) 57 5
6. Glenbard South (6-0) 54 7
7. Antioch (6-0) 41 8
8. Peoria (4-2) 36 6
9. Morton (6-0) 35 NR
10. St. Francis (6-0) 33 10
Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 29, Mahomet-Seymour 18, Highland 4, Hillcrest 2, Nazareth 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (11) (6-0) 128 1
2. Morris (2) (6-0) 117 3
3. IC Catholic (5-1) 93 2
4. Murphysboro (6-0) 75 8
5. Rockford Boylan (5-1) 59 5
6. St. Laurence (5-1) 56 10
7. Richmond-Burton (5-1) 50 4
8. Wheaton Academy (5-1) 28 NR
9. Dixon (6-0) 22 NR
10. Coal City (5-1) 20 NR
(tie) Mt. Zion (5-1) 20 6
Others receiving votes: Carterville 17, Breese Central 10, Peoria Notre Dame 6, Geneseo 6, Harrisburg 3, Normal U-High 3.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Princeton (5-1) 102 3
3. Wilmington (5-1) 99 4
4. Montini (5-1) 88 2
5. Roxana (6-0) 69 8
6. Williamsville (5-1) 58 9
7. DuQuoin (6-0) 41 10
8. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-2) 34 5
9. Greenville (6-0) 26 NR
10. Stanford Olympia (4-2) 23 6
Others receiving votes: Durand-Pecatonica 20, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 20, Phillips 5.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) (6-0) 130 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (6-0) 109 2
3. Bloomington Central Catholic (6-0) 98 4
4. Seneca (6-0) 91 3
5. Knoxville (6-0) 75 5
6. Shelbyville (6-0) 53 7
7. Johnston City (6-0) 52 6
8. Athens (5-1) 26 8
9. Rockridge (5-1) 25 9
10. Momence (6-0) 23 10
Others receiving votes: Farmington 17, Breese Mater Dei 10, Marian Central 4, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (14) (6-0) 140 1
2. Forreston (6-0) 120 2
3. Camp Point Central (6-0) 107 3
4. Morrison (6-0) 94 4
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (6-0) 73 5
6. Althoff Catholic (5-1) 67 6
7. Newman Central Catholic (5-1) 41 7
8. Stark County (6-0) 23 NR
9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (5-1) 19 10
10. Hope Academy (5-1) 18 NR
(tie) Fulton (4-2) 18 9
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 15, LeRoy 14, Casey-Westfield 14, Sesser-Valier) 5, Calhoun 1, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.