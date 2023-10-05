The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Previewing Week 7’s top high school football games

A look at five of the area’s best games.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Previewing Week 7’s top high school football games
St. Rita’s Jett Hilding (5) hurdles the last Joliet Catholic defender before scoring a touchdown.

St. Rita’s Jett Hilding (5) hurdles the last Joliet Catholic defender before scoring a touchdown.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

No. 15 Morgan Park vs. Kenwood, 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Gately Stadium

The winner gets South Side bragging rights and the inside track to the Public League Red title with two weeks left. Both teams are loaded with Division I talent. Morgan Park (5-1, 4-0) has multi-purpose athlete Tysean Griffin, an Illinois commit; Wyoming-bound receiver Chris Durr and three-star junior safety Jovan Clark among others. Kenwood (4-2, 4-0) got a lift when Miami-bound edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot returned to action in last week’s win vs. Taft after being out with an injury since Week 1. The Broncos also have a gamebreaker on offense in Michigan commit I’Marion Stewart, who had 60- and 79-yard TD receptions against Taft.

Phillips vs. Simeon, 7:15 p.m. Friday at Gately Stadium

These two teams are part of a five-way logjam for third place in the Public League Red with Young, Amundsen and Taft. Phillips (4-2, 3-1), the second smallest program in the 16-team conference behind the Urban Prep co-op, has lost to Batavia and Morgan Park. The Wildcats expect to be a force in the Class 3A playoffs with a pair of playmakers in quarterback Joe Winslow Jr. and running back Herschel Willie. Simeon (3-3, 3-1) has leaned on a defense anchored by two Power Five-caliber linemen: Mikeshun Beeler and Chris Burgess. 

No. 12 St. Rita at No. 20 St. Francis, 7:30 p.m. Friday

This is one of two interesting CCL/ESCC crossovers between the powerhouse Blue and underrated Orange divisions. St. Rita (4-2) has quality wins over Fenwick and Joliet Catholic, and its two losses were to the No. 1 and 2 teams in the area, Mount Carmel and Loyola. DJ Stewart averages better than six yards per carry and has scored nine TDs to lead a balanced offense. St. Francis (4-2) bounced back from a frustrating 17-16 loss to Fenwick in Week 4 by posting its fwo best wins of the season: 33-28 vs. Joliet Catholic and 35-34 vs. previously unbeaten IC Catholic. The Spartans have one of the area’s toughest schedules — only one of their nine opponents is under .500 — and one of the best quarterbacks, Ball State commit Alessio Milivojevic.

No. 2 Loyola at No. 21 IC Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Loyola (6-0) hasn’t skipped a beat during coach Beau Desherow’s first season since replacing three-time state champ John Holecek. The Ramblers have held five opponents to seven points or fewer and their closest game was last week’s 21-5 win vs. St. Rita. Junior quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald has passed for 906 yards and nine TDs with no interceptions, and has run for another 231 yards and five scores. IC Catholic (5-1), like St. Francis, has stepped up in competition by moving from the defunct Metro Suburban to the CCL/ESCC and has more than held its own despite having one of the smallest enrollments in the super-conference. Receiver KJ Parker (Iowa) and tight end Eric Karner (Texas A&M) are two to watch for the Knights.

Bradley-Bourbonnais at No. 18 Lincoln-Way West, 7 p.m. Friday

The winner controls its destiny in the Southwest Suburban Red. Bradley (5-1, 1-0), whose only loss was to Lincoln-Way East, can score points in bunches and are averaging more than 38 per game. Kevontae Sutton ran for three touchdowns in last week’s win vs. Andrew. Lincoln-Way West (5-1, 2-0) has lost only to downstate power Belleville East, and has noteworthy wins vs. Bolingbrook and Lincoln-Way Central.

Next Up In High School Sports
Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 7
Chicago Elite Classic matchups revealed: Freshman showdown, Kenwood vs. Thornton highlight three-day shootout
Weigel Broadcasting announces 2023 football schedule, which includes Mount Carmel vs. Loyola clash
Five schools with the best basketball/football combinations in 2023-24
York junior Joseph Reiff commits to Notre Dame
Four takes from Week 6 in high school football
The Latest
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Murder charges filed in fatal stabbing of Heaven Taylor, 16, in Loop
Police said the 18-year-old suspect turned herself in after reaching out to a pastor on the city’s West Side late Wednesday afternoon.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Demons take over not one but two girls — Angela (Lidya Jewett, left) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum) — in “The Exorcist: Believer.”
Movies and TV
‘The Exorcist: Believer’ possesses none of the original’s thrills
With the devil inside two girls now, this film has double the exorcisms but about 10% of the Scare Value of the 1973 classic.
By Richard Roeper
 
Monica Lewinsky
Well
Once vilified and fodder for jokes, Monica Lewinsky now shines a light on self-bullying
A new public service announcement for was released in conjunction with Anti-Bullying Month, showcasing this often-taboo topic.
By Laura Trujillo | USA Today
 
merlin_114084786.jpg
Chicago corruption trials
Secret recordings allege ties between Berrios relative and notorious Chicago mobster. ‘Jimmy and Frank were good friends.’
The feds revealed the details of that conversation as they sought a prison sentence of more than five years for James Weiss, who was convicted earlier this year of bribing two Illinois lawmakers.
By Jon Seidel
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Woman sexually assaulted during Englewood home invasion
The woman was on the front porch of a home in the 7300 block of South May Street when someone she didn’t know approached and put his arm around her neck, pushing her into the home, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 