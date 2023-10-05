The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial

Student health center physician George Tyndall faced more than two dozen criminal counts of sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university.

By  Stefanie Dazio
   
SHARE Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial
George Tyndall was charged with 27 felony counts related to 16 former patients at USC’s student health center. The university paid an $852 million settlement to more than 700 women who accused the gynecologist of sexual abuse.

George Tyndall was charged with 27 felony counts related to 16 former patients at USC’s student health center. The university paid an $852 million settlement to more than 700 women who accused the gynecologist of sexual abuse.

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The former University of Southern California campus gynecologist at the center of more than $1 billion worth of university payouts stemming from sexual abuse allegations by hundreds of women was found dead inside his home Wednesday, his lawyer said.

George Tyndall, 76, was awaiting trial on more than two dozen criminal counts of sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university’s student health center. He pleaded not guilty in 2019 and was free on bond ahead of a trial that had not yet been scheduled. His lawyer, Leonard Levine, confirmed his death Thursday.

A close friend went to Tyndall’s home in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he had not answered her phone calls, Levine said. She found him dead in his bed.

Levine said there is “no evidence of foul play or suicide.”

Levine said Tyndall was due back in court this month to set a date for his trial. His client had denied any wrongdoing and wanted to present his case before a jury.

“He’s always maintained his innocence,” Levine said.

Tyndall was initially charged in 2019 with 35 felony counts, but that was later dropped to 27, the Los Angeles Times reported. Eighteen were counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and nine were counts of sexual battery by fraud. The charges relate to 16 former patients at the campus student health center.

Related

Allegations against Tyndall first surfaced in 2018 in an investigation by the Los Angeles Times, which revealed that the doctor had been the subject of complaints of sexual misconduct at USC dating back to the 1990s. He worked at the university for nearly three decades.

Tyndall was suspended from the university in 2016, when a nurse reported him to a rape crisis center. He was able to quietly resign with a large payout the next year.

Hundreds of women came forward to report their allegations to police, but some of the cases fell outside the 10-year statute of limitations, while others did not rise to the level of criminal charges or lacked sufficient evidence to prosecute. Still, he faced up to 64 years in prison if convicted.

USC declined to comment Thursday on Tyndall’s death.

As the criminal case was pending, the university agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, the victims’ lawyers and USC announced in 2021. It was believed to be a record sum for a sexual abuse lawsuit against a university.

Tyndall was deposed for the settlement and largely invoked his rights against self-incrimination in answers, the plaintiff’s lawyers said. While he signed the settlement, he did not contribute any money toward it and did not admit to any wrongdoing.

Attorney John Manly, lead counsel in the civil case, on Thursday blamed the former and current district attorneys for years of delays in bringing criminal charges. Manly also represents two of the victims in the criminal proceedings.

Manly said the case then dragged out while Tyndall was free on bond, adding to the victims’ trauma and postponing the trial. He said his clients now will never have justice.

“It’s horrible. I can’t explain it,” Manly said. “They feel re-victimized, and they should.”

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Separately, USC in 2019 agreed to pay $215 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that applies to about 18,000 women who were patients of Tyndall. The individual payouts to those victims range from $2,500 to $250,000, and were given regardless of whether the women formally accused Tyndall of harassment or assault.

Tyndall surrendered his medical license in September 2019.

Next Up In News
Riot Fest owner says ‘things finally made sense’ after his recent autism diagnosis
Joyce Chapman, Far South Side community activist, a Lori Lightfoot Chicago Board of Ed appointee, dead at 67
Woman asks public’s help solving Logan Square hit-and-run that killed her husband. ‘He was a really good man.’
600 women to build homes for Habitat for Humanity Chicago
Dick Butkus a Bears legend for all generations
Judge orders relocated General Iron on Southeast Side to remain closed
The Latest
Clemente’s Alonzo Aldridge (5) runs the ball against Little Village at Rockne Stadium.
High School Football
Alonzo Aldridge scores twice, grabs two interceptions to lead Clemente over Little Village. ‘He’s been our hero all year.’
The Wildcats beat Little Village 12-0 to pick up their fourth win and stay on track to be promoted into the White Division next season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
DJ Moore catches a touchdown pass against the Commanders.
Bears
Justin Fields, DJ Moore lead Bears to 27-3 lead over Commanders at halftime
The Bears scored on their first five possessions for the first time since 2013.
By Jason Lieser
 
Riot Fest owner and co-founder Michael Petryshyn says when he was growing up with undiagnosed autism, he was seen as “difficult but lovable.”
Music
Riot Fest owner says ‘things finally made sense’ after his recent autism diagnosis
Mike Petryshyn, whose festival returns this week for its 17th edition, connects the condition to his early love of punk music and his tendency to think of solutions but have trouble executing them.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Joyce Chapman, a longtime Far South Side community activist and a former member of the Chicago Board of Education who died Sept. 27.
Obituaries
Joyce Chapman, Far South Side community activist, a Lori Lightfoot Chicago Board of Ed appointee, dead at 67
“My mom would say to us, ‘Community work may not financially pay you what you feel like you should be paid, but it pays your soul,’ ” one of her daughters said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
384549229_2287351434792772_5904720420378691567_n.jpg
Metro/State
Woman asks public’s help solving Logan Square hit-and-run that killed her husband. ‘He was a really good man.’
Leonardo Franco-Salgado was a businessman and family man who was killed Sunday when a car ran a red light and struck him. His wife wants information and answers.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 