Illinois, Nebraska still searching for first Big Ten win

Winless in their first two Big Ten games, Illinois and Nebraska are each desperate for a victory as they meet Friday at a still-standing Memorial Stadium (7 p.m., FS1).

Illinois (2-3, 0-2) is coming off a 44-19 pounding by Purdue. Nebraska (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) was pummeled at home 45-7 by No. 2 Michigan in front of more than 87,000 fans, the 392nd consecutive sellout in Lincoln.

The most promising news centers on the venue. A fire Tuesday night in a maintenance area under the horseshoe portion of the seating area at Memorial Stadium caused concern mid-week, but a structural engineering firm inspected the area and declared it safe, according to an Illinois spokesman.

The players were messaged Tuesday night that the fire was contained within minutes and was never a threat to the stadium.

“Everybody kept saying it was the stadium because that’s the address, but it really wasn’t the stadium,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

On the field, this is not the start many envisioned for the Illini.

“I’ve been on this job now over a thousand days,” Bielema said. “And I know what we have accomplished during that time. What I want them to do is know what they have accomplished. No matter what we were — 3-2, 2-3, 5-0 or 0-5 — it doesn’t change the time, it doesn’t change the past. The things that we thought they were going into the season are there. We have to adapt to what we have on the field and what we’ve seen, but I really like where we’re at.

“These kids are good kids. They’re disappointed. They live it every day, and I think you’ll see good results.”

A key matchup to watch on the field: Illinois’ turnover-prone and slow-starting offense against Nebraska’s defense. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has thrown seven interceptions, and the Illini have lost four fumbles.

Illinois has scored just 10 points in the first quarter this season. Altmyer is Illinois’ leading rusher with 278 yards. Reggie Love III (258 yards) missed the Purdue game with a foot injury and Bielema said he will be a game-time decision Friday.

As for Nebraska, the Cornhuskers entered the Michigan game as the top rushing team in the Big Ten, but they were held to a season-low 106 yards on the ground.

“We can’t sit around and pout about this game,” Nebraska safety Isaac Gifford said after that loss. “You’ve got to take it out on the next team you play.”

That next team is Illinois.

“Nebraska is kind of a little bit different in every game,” Bielema said. “Their offensive identity is they’re going to run the ball. They do it in a variety of different ways. They do it with running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers, so they kind of have been a moving target through five games. And we’ll see how we defend them on Friday.”

A few facts and figures to consider: Illinois leads the nation with four blocked kicks (two on field goal attempts, two on punts). All-American Jer’Zhan Newton has the two field goal blocks. ... Nebraska’s trip to Illinois is the only road game for the Huskers in a six-game stretch. ... Nebraska won six of the first seven Big Ten games it played against Illinois, but the Illini have won three in a row since then. ... Illinois beat Nebraska 30-22 on Aug. 28, 2021, in the Huskers’ last visit to Champaign. That game was Bielema’s first as the Illini coach.

