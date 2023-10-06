The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 6, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I’m done visiting relative’s house full of roaches

The person also seems infested, having left bugs behind after a few days of housesitting somewhere else.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I’m done visiting relative’s house full of roaches
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: One of my family members is a loner. I’m the closest relative to them. They invite my children and me over for holiday dinners, but the house is dirty with roaches galore. The bugs even crawl on you during the day on the couch. I don’t want to go there for this reason.

I’m also cautious about inviting them to visit here because I once asked them to housesit for me for four days, and I came home to roaches in my house. How do I break it to them gently that the sanitary conditions are troubling, and I don’t want to be in their home nor have them in mine? — BUGGED IN THE MID-ATLANTIC

DEAR BUGGED: You need to inform this relative that they have a serious insect problem. Roaches carry bacteria, funguses and molds, and also spread disease. Fortunately, with the help of a professional exterminator, an infestation can be handled — but not unless the problem is recognized and addressed.

If your relative is unaware that they caused an infestation in your home when they were housesitting, they should be told. And while you’re at it, recommend the name of the company you used to remedy the problem. You don’t have to say you don’t want to visit them or have them over, all you need to do is refuse their invitations and refrain from extending one.

DEAR ABBY: I just turned 22 and I have no idea what I’m doing! I want to go back to school, but school was so hard for me growing up, and I really don’t want to go through it all again. The only reason I didn’t quit was because of my mom, but, like I said, I’m 22 now, and I can’t depend on her forever. I feel like I should have accomplished a lot more by the time I got to this age, but I haven’t. What should I do to get my life on the track I want? — NO CLUE IN THE WEST

DEAR NO CLUE: You are no longer the unwilling student you were when you were younger. Now you are an adult, and you may find you are more motivated to acquire the knowledge you need to succeed and are better able to concentrate.

A way to find what you may be best suited for would be to contact the career counseling department of your local college or university and inquire about taking aptitude tests. It isn’t free, but it’s worthwhile because it may point you in a direction you hadn’t considered before. There is also the option of a vocational school, because, as you already know, people develop at their own pace.

DEAR ABBY: My bride of two months, whom I love dearly, is very negative every time we try to make a plan. Whether it be traveling or house projects, she puts roadblocks in the way. Nothing gets accomplished, so I let her take the lead, and then nothing happens. She reads her book and does nothing. If I start a project after waiting to see if she’s going to do SOMEthing, she wants to throw a monkey wrench in my project. What do I do? — STUCK IN PLACE IN FLORIDA

DEAR STUCK: If you don’t want this to be your future, what you “do” is confront your bride before this destroys your marriage. The behavior you describe seems like passive-aggressiveness on her part — and it isn’t healthy. Marriage and family therapy to help improve your level of communication would be money well spent.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I miss my son after collapse of my marriage
Dear Abby: How do I move on after husband left me for my sister?
Dear Abby: Should I stay with man who’s fun but bad with money?
Dear Abby: Our grandchildren off limits unless we give their parents money
Dear Abby: I feel betrayed after my dad lost his job for a stupid act, then lied about it
Dear Abby: Co-worker’s now my boss, and I’m jealous
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Man in custody after 2 fatally shot in their New City home
About 2 a.m., officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of West 54th Street and found a man and woman, 28 and 25, with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Garfield Park
Responding officers found the man, 28, sitting inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso about 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 5th Street, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Runners approach a bridge on West Cermak Road during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Oct. 9, 2022. Former Harvard cross country runner Jamie Lynn Waters writes that “we should err on the side of inclusion” of transgender athletes in sports.
Other Views
When it comes to transgender women in sports, inclusion is our best bet
In this conversation about trans women in sports, people often speak for me. They say including trans women is unfair to me, a cisgender woman. But they are wrong, writes a former cross country runner.
By Jamie Lynn Waters
 
Bears tight end Cole Kmet scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: Win 1, and No. 51
The Bears won a game and lost a legend on Thursday.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Carlton Weekly, the slain rapper known as FBG Duck.
Chicago gangs
FBG Duck killing trial expected to shine a bright spotlight on Chicago’s gang, rap ties
Six “members and associates” of the O Block gang faction face trial Tuesday in a case likely to show gang-rap links that are painstakingly documented in fringe blogs, YouTube pages and online forums.
By Tom Schuba
 