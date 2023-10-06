The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 6, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Curie guard Carlos Harris commits to UIC and Wauconda’s Braeden Carlson picks Mercer

The latest high school basketball recruiting updates.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
SHARE Curie guard Carlos Harris commits to UIC and Wauconda’s Braeden Carlson picks Mercer
Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) controls the ball past Simeon’s Rashard McKinnie (4) in the Public League semifinals last season.

Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) controls the ball past Simeon’s Rashard McKinnie (4) in the Public League semifinals last season.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

UIC coach Luke Yaklich tapped into the Public League and added Curie star guard Carlos Harris to his recruiting class. 

In a league full of tough, physical guards in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Flames now have one of their own in Harris, who has been a focal point of coach Mike Oliver’s Curie program since his freshman year. 

Harris is a downhill combo guard who has an old-school approach as a player. In addition to bringing toughness and physicality, the 6-1 Harris competes and defends.

As Harris improves his perimeter jumper and becomes more consistent with it, the impact he can have at the next level will be enhanced. 

Harris will lead a Curie team that will once again be among the top teams in the city and state. 

The backcourt, which already features Harris and often overlooked Christian Brockett, is bolstered by the arrival of two transfers: Will Gonzalez, who averaged 12 points a game last season as a junior at Riverside-Brookfield, and talented sophomore Latrell Kelley from Farragut. 

Wauconda’s Braeden Carlson picks Mercer

Wauconda hopes Braeden Carlson’s commitment to Mercer last week is the start of what could be a special year for Bulldogs basketball.

Carlson was terrific last season as a junior, breaking Wauconda’s single-season scoring record while averaging over 20 points. 

Following a solid offseason playing for Fundamental U on the club basketball scene, the multidimensional 6-4 guard grabbed the attention of a few Division I programs. He found his future home, committing to coach Greg Gary and Mercer, best known for its 2014 monumental upset of Duke in the NCAA Tournament. 

This is Wauconda’s first Division I player in 65 years. Dennis Freund, who graduated from Wauconda in 1958, went on to play at DePaul, where he’s a 1997 Hall of Fame inductee. 

Carlson and the Bulldogs should be much improved after winning 16 games a year ago. With Carlson, a four-year varsity player, leading the way, Wauconda will be favored in the Northern Lake County Conference. 

Size and experience are abundant with 6-5 Tyler Tylka, 6-6 Zach Miller, 6-6 Colton McLennan, 6-5 Liam Carney and 6-5 Will Sickmeir. Plus, shooter Cayden Mudd and physical sophomore guard Jackson Rudolph return. 

As a sophomore, Carlson was part of a school record 25-win team that captured just the second regional championship in program history. This team could be better. 

Status quo for uncommitted Kenwood trio

While there have been several commitments among senior prospects over the past week, the top three uncommitted seniors –– all from Kenwood –– are still sorting things out on the recruiting front. 

Chris Riddle, Jaden Smith and Calvin Robins are all entertaining a wide range of interest and are among the top players in Illinois. Both Smith and Riddle are on visits this weekend. 

The promising 6-11 Smith, who showed progress and promise all summer, is taking an official visit to Arizona State this weekend. Former Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin, brother of Kenwood coach Mike Irvin, is now on the Arizona State staff. He is a special assistant to head coach Bobby Hurley. 

If Smith leaves Arizona State without committing, he says he hopes to visit DePaul and Vanderbilt later this month.

Riddle, who has already visited Akron and Illinois State, will visit UIC this weekend and DePaul next week.

Next Up In High School Sports
Alonzo Aldridge scores twice, grabs two interceptions to lead Clemente over Little Village. ‘He’s been our hero all year.’
High school football scores from Week 7
Previewing Week 7’s top high school football games
Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 7
Chicago Elite Classic matchups revealed: Freshman showdown, Kenwood vs. Thornton highlight three-day shootout
Weigel Broadcasting announces 2023 football schedule, which includes Mount Carmel vs. Loyola clash
The Latest
A scene from last year’s Chicago Marathon, with Caio Silva from São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, racing towards the finish line along South Columbus Drive near Grant Park on Oct. 9, 2022.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago Marathon spectators’ mile-by-mile watching guide — all you need to know
Use our map and recommendations for each mile marker to help you stake out your perfect viewing perch, from nearby L stops to where to eat or grab coffee.
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 
A close up of Connor Bedard, in a Blackhawks without a helmet, uniform staring off into the distance.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard is the big story of Blackhawks camp. Follow updates on the star rookie here
The Blackhawks welcome the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft into the fold this fall. We provide details on his play, his progress and his promise in Chicago throughout the days leading up to his Oct. 10 debut.
By Ben Pope
 
Migrantes que buscan llegar a Estados Unidos hacen fila para tomar un barco en Bajo Chiquito en la provincia de Darién en Panamá, el jueves 5 de octubre de 2023, después de caminar a través de la selva del Darién desde Colombia.&nbsp;
La Voz Chicago
Administración de Biden reanudará vuelos de deportación para migrantes venezolanos
Los funcionarios estadounidenses no quisieron discutir detalles sobre la frecuencia con la que los vuelos de deportación llegarían a Venezuela, ni explicaron cómo es que Venezuela acordó aceptar el regreso de sus ciudadanos.
By Mark Stevenson | Associated PressMichael Balsamo | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
A graffiti piece done by Zwon this year on a freight train on the South Side.
Murals and Mosaics
Painting from rooftops and tagging trains, graffiti artist Zwon is making his mark on Chicago
The Chicago artist is doing that in alleys, on Loop towers, on freight trains, usually without permission.
By Robert Herguth
 
Crystal McHenry shows off “get what you get” tattoos she got from Brown Brothers Tattoo in Humboldt Park.
Inking Well
These Chicago tattoo parlors let chance (and a gumball machine) choose your design
Customers crank a gumball machine, and whichever of the sketches inside emerges is what they get for their tattoo. “It takes a lot of the thinking out of it,” Taylor Street Tattoo’s Brad Rearden says.
By Mary Norkol
 