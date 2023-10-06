Woman sexually assaulted in Loop

A woman who was found early Friday in the hallway of a Loop building had been sexually assaulted.

The 28-year-old woman was found in a hallway, asleep, in 100 block of East Wacker Drive about 12:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

She told the person who woke her up that she was suffering from abdominal pain and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Area 3 detectives are investigating but no arrests have been made.