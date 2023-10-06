Woman sexually assaulted in Loop

A woman who was found early Friday in the hallway of a Loop building had been sexually assaulted.
The 28-year-old woman was found in a hallway, asleep, in 100 block of East Wacker Drive about 12:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.
She told the person who woke her up that she was suffering from abdominal pain and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Area 3 detectives are investigating but no arrests have been made.
Aurora man charged in connection with Willowbrook Juneteenth celebration shooting that killed 1, injured 22
Big win for Brandon Johnson, tipped restaurant workers as City Council approves phased elimination of subminimum wage
The Latest
Bears GM Ryan Poles, who traded a second-round pick to get Claypool last season, acknowledge a mistake. Unlike other talented-but-problematic NFL receivers, Claypool just wasn’t productive enough to be worth the trouble.
Aurora man charged in connection with Willowbrook Juneteenth celebration shooting that killed 1, injured 22
Anthony Mothershed, 19, was charged in DuPage County with aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Friday.
R&B trio’s original lineup back on the road for the first time in nearly 30 years — and getting ready to record.
Walking the high wire game after game — as the Irish did the last two weekends against Ohio State and Duke — would challenge any team.
El artista, educador y activista mexicoestadounidense presenta su primera exhibición en solitario en el Hyde Park Art Center.