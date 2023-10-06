The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 6, 2023
Woman sexually assaulted in Loop

The victim was found sleeping in the hallway of a building in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive about 12:30 a.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Staff Report
   
A woman who was found early Friday in the hallway of a Loop building had been sexually assaulted.

The 28-year-old woman was found in a hallway, asleep, in 100 block of East Wacker Drive about 12:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

She told the person who woke her up that she was suffering from abdominal pain and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Area 3 detectives are investigating but no arrests have been made.

