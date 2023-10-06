The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 6, 2023
Sports Columnists Commentary

WNBA Final features epic showdown most media can’t wait to ignore

But don’t blame the WNBA, don’t blame the players, don’t blame the players for being women. Blame us, blame society, blame sports and the people who are in charge of making sure sports have become essential to our life’s existence.

By  Scoop Jackson
   
SHARE WNBA Final features epic showdown most media can’t wait to ignore
GettyImages_1618554040.jpg

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson (left) and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart headline an epic WNBA Finals showdown.

Getty Images

I’m writing this column because, trust, no one else in this space will. ICYMI, or didn’t know because of lack in acknowledgment that the event was upon us, there’s a WNBA Finals jumping off Sunday. A legendary one. Probably the biggest, most-anticipated versus ever in the history of the League. New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces.

But don’t blame the WNBA, don’t blame the players, don’t blame the players for being women. Blame us, blame society, blame sports and the people who are in charge of making sure sports have become essential to our life’s existence. They say they love the game, love basketball, but that’s their lie. They only have true love for the part of the game that is gender-specific to their own controlling identity. 

The duel of two Super Teams. Destined and spoken into a WNBA Finals existence since Day 1 of the season. “The Showdown.” “The Final Dance” “The Pinnacle.” Any epic marketing tag or label you can put on it, should be put. On blast all week everywhere leading up to that A’Ja Wilson-Jonquel Jones tipoff. But no, never that. You’re taking that DEI thing too far, son. Play some James Brown, play some Ice Cube. Remember who’s world this really is. The apathy of it all. Sad. Disrespectful. Typical.

Cultural relevancy. Still feels niche 30 seasons deep. Even when the underlying statement that will possibly coincide with the outcome of this Finals is the winner as “arguably the best team in WNBA history.” One of those teams and times all sports leagues crave.  “[It’s] the narrative everyone wanted at the start,” New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said after her team ended the Connecticut Sun’s season to reach the season-long anticipated Finals series v. the defending champs. “I didn’t particularly like the superteam thing ... [but] it’s going to be a great series and it’s a promotion for the WNBA, isn’t it? It’s New York, we haven’t done it for so long, but we’re playing the champions from last year. I think it’s going to be a really competitive series and, hopefully, more and more people turn their eyes into the game and we can continue to grow it.”

And while the ratings will more than likely prove different in the end, it’s the cultural currency of the series seems to be caught in the inescapable trap of America’s belittling psyche when it comes to women’s sports. Just wait eight months for this wrong to be proven: When the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics meet in May for the Eastern Conference Championship in the NBA. Wait for the elevated descriptions that will be attached to their series, wait for the attention that will be given and paid to it. The hype will be real. Best thing since sliced cornbread from Luella’s is the story that will be sold. Or at least the best since the Warriors played the Lakers in that ultra-publicized playoff “epic” (sic) last season. 

Just the sub-minimal treatment played by the Big 3 (ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, Yahoosports.com) and how they continue to play it. Or how it’s treated across broadcast platforms. ESPN (who’s carrying the W Finals) paid $27 million in 2021 for WNBA television rights, which included the All-Star Game and all postseason games. By 2025, the final year of the ESPN/WNBA deal, the annual payout is set at $33 million. But with very little front-forwarding presence on its biggest shows (Get Up, First Take, the Pat McAfee Show, Around The Horn, PTI, etc.) it makes one wonder if the bag-strap holders in sports even give a bleep.

“We know that the more we invest, the more we grow the leagues (WNBA and NCAAW Championships), the harder it’s going to be for us to renew,” ESPN president Jim Pitaro said in June while speaking about the company’s current rights deals with the WNBA and NCCAW sports. “From my perspective, that’s a high-class problem.”

Problem. A funny word choice. Usually in this business “problems” are never anything anyone wants to sustain. But more than that is the “tinge” of sexism that is dripping from the use of the word in the context of who it is being targeted against. And the bigger “problem” is we all know Pitaro is not the only one who feels that way.

Unfortunately, way too many lean in that same direction, into those same unsaid beliefs. Some of you who are reading this column. The obfuscation of it all. The fight for equality in sports is not simply about paychecks and payments, it’s — more than anything — about the mentality of a society seeing and treating women athletes the same as we do their male counterparts.  I mean, just because Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu (yet) or Wilson and Chelsea Gray aren’t Nicola Jokic and Jamal Murray doesn’t mean the media’s treatment of them and our following suit should be their forever reminder. 

Next Up In Sports
Matt Eberflus pays tribute to Dick Butkus — ‘one of my idols’
Three things Bears coach Matt Eberflus needs to fix during ‘mini-bye’
DJ Moore’s historic night a boon to Bears, Justin Fields
Connor Bedard is the big story of Blackhawks camp. Follow updates on the star rookie here
Bears cut to the Chase — Claypool traded to Dolphins
Big Game Hunting: No rest for the emotionally weary as Notre Dame visits Louisville
The Latest
People mingle inside after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bally’s Casino Chicago at Medinah Temple in River West, Tuesday morning, Oct. 3, 2023.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s temporary casino at Medinah Temple nets $6.7 million and 80,000 visitors in first few weeks
Figures released by the Illinois Gaming Board suggest the city’s first casino could fall behind initial city revenue projections this year — but they also hint at why it could become the most popular in the state.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
merlin_116411576.jpg
Bears
Matt Eberflus pays tribute to Dick Butkus — ‘one of my idols’
Among the current players, rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott felt the impact of Butkus’ passing more than most. His father told him all about Butkus’ legend before Tyler ever became a Bear. “I was watching highlights of him when I was eight years old.”
By Mark Potash
 
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Columnists
Dianne Feinstein, Geraldine Ferraro, Walter Mondale and a scoop that could have been
Democratic presidential contender Mondale had chosen as his 1984 running mate a woman who would make history as the nation’s first female veep choice. But who would it be?
By Michael Sneed
 
When asked last week about how migrants could possibly be housed, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, shown here at last month’s Clinton Global Initiative, said, “This is a challenge I think the city has been facing since the beginning. You know, we don’t do city planning at the state level. This is, you know, a question best directed at the city.”
Columnists
Migrant crisis demands more leadership by Gov. Pritzker
What the City of Chicago has actually done is floated a lot of ideas, but not implemented them and flailed all along the way, Rich Miller writes.
By Rich Miller
 
Savanna co-owner/chef Enrique Calderon (left) and co-owner Luis Calderon are participating in this year’s Chicago Latin Restaurant Weeks.
Food and Restaurants
Chicago Latin Restaurant Weeks celebrates diverse Latino cuisine while providing key resources for eateries
Participating restaurants for the two-week event pay no entry fee, and organizers provide marketing education and public relations support for participants.
By Lisa Shames | For the Sun-Times
 